Mafia: The Old Country Proves That Not Every Game Needs To Change The Industry

Mafia: The Old Country is one of my favorite games of the year, but I can’t point to a single brilliant idea, mechanic, or feature in it. It’s a pretty standard mob story heavy on narrative, with no open world, and some light shooting and exploration. But therein lies why I find it so strangely compelling: the game doesn’t master any element, but it does everything well. The Old Country isn’t revolutionary, but it’s a comforting throwback to when AAA games could simply be what its developers wanted it to be. It’s a simple experience held up by phenomenal writing and acting, and that’s refreshing.

The Mafia series has an interesting history. The first game was released in 2002, during the height of the open world boom. Mafia 1 offered a sprawling fictional take on 1930s Chicago to explore, and was lauded for its unique approach to worldbuilding and storytelling. The next two Mafia games stuck to the open world format to the point that it became a detriment to Mafia 3.

The Old Country nails its historical Sicilian setting. 2K Games

That brings us to now, with developer Hangar 13 crafting a streamlined, narrative-focused game. What’s really fascinating about The Old Country is how it constructs the illusion of an open world. There’s a massive map that recreates early 1900s Sicily, complete with bustling towns, docks, vineyards, and more. But instead of giving you free rein, the game railroads you through the world, using it as set dressing for its drama and romance.

That, I think, is by far the smartest decision Hangar 13 made with The Old Country. Instead of having to fill a world with busywork and NPCs running on schedules, the studio could focus on the quality of the game’s storytelling, presentation, and mechanics. The Old Country’s shooting and driving feel simple, but it all complements the narrative.

The Old Country’s combat can feel unwieldy, but that helps represent Enzo’s inexperience. 2K Games

The gameplay accentuates the story moments you’re walked through, which is why the brilliantly monotonous opening doesn’t even give you a firearm for nearly five hours. Once gunplay begins it feels a little stiff, but that’s because the protagonist, Enzo, isn’t some pro mafioso; he’s a kid who escaped servitude in a mine and stumbled into a crime family.

Similarly, the narrative hits a lot of the beats you see in mob dramas: gang wars, unexpected betrayal, the gut-punch demise of a kind-hearted character. But mixed into this is a genuinely beautiful love story. All of these beats are stereotypical, but we get to see them from a different angle, a kind of Romeo-and-Juliet tragedy that embraces the feeling of pining for something forbidden.

All of this is held together by phenomenal acting performances and a serious dedication to historical accuracy. Not only does Sicily look and feel realistic, but the game touches on so many contemporary developments, from labor disputes to the influence of America’s rising organized crime scene.

One of Old Country’s most surprising elements is its genuinely emotional romance plot. 2K Games

That gets to the heart of what makes The Old Country work so well. This isn’t a game that tries to have the most open world collectables or the best shooting ever, but it does everything competently. It feels like a warm blanket, comforting in a way you don’t often experience with modern AAA games. You know what to expect, but that’s a strength.

There’s something to be said for a game that wants to tell a good story over the weekend you sit down with it, rather than dominate your time for months or burden you with an endless stream of tasks. I finished The Old Country in 12 hours, felt completely satisfied, and was ready to move on. As modern games continually seek to dominate our time and attention, we’re sadly losing that approach.

Games are an intersection of art and entertainment, and while I won’t claim that The Old Country has anything profound to say, it’s a strong representation of a fascinating point in time, and it provides a compelling chance to live in that world for a while. That’s ultimately why I play games.

Mafia: The Old Country is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.