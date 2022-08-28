The follow-up to Souls-like Lords of the Fallen has been in development since 2014. But after a surprise showing during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, a lot seems to have changed.

For starters, the new game, which was called The Lords of the Fallen has dropped The out of its title and serves as a reboot of the series. It’s gearing up to launch soon and will pull from familiar Soulslikes while implementing its own fresh systems and ideas.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming action RPG sequel.

Lords of the Fallen Release Date

Lords of the Fallen will release on October 13, 2023,. The 2023 release window was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022.

Lords of the Fallen Trailer

There is a cinematic trailer that was shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. This trailer didn’t feature any gameplay, but did deliver a sense of the world and tone, while also honing in on a 2023 release window.

Then, in late July 2023, CI Games released a lengthy presentation, offering an in-depth look at gameplay. It’s a 17-minute long video that shows off many of the game’s locales and early boss fights, such as the battle against Pieta.

Lords of the Fallen Developer

Lords of the Fallen is currently in development by Hexworks, a CI Games team. CI Games

Lords of the Fallen is currently in the works at Hexworks, a new studio formed under the CI Games umbrella. CI Games will serve as publisher, best known for its work on the Sniper Ghost Warrior series.

Originally, when the game was called Lords of the Fallen 2, a small, internal CI Games team was working on the sequel, before the publisher restarted the project under developer Defiant Studios in 2018.

Then, Defiant was removed from the project in 2019, and in 2020, Hexworks was formed to lead development. So, although the follow-up was announced in 2014, Lords of the Fallen didn’t truly begin development until around 2020 or so.

Lords of the Fallen Gameplay

Gameplay is similar to its predecessor, with action RPG gameplay at the forefront. CI Games

Just like its predecessor, Lords of the Fallen is an action RPG with fantasy elements. It’ll take place in a land called Adyr, across two parallel worlds called Axiom and Umbral. These two realms are the game’s key features and are both integral to the overall experience.

Axiom is the land of the living — the realm you start off in, where you’ll return to consistently throughout your playthrough. Umbral, on the other hand, is the land of the dead. Here, enemies are much more difficult, but as you survive in this realm, you gain an experience multiplier that continues to climb, rewarding you for your efforts. You can venture between both realms whenever you want and interacting with one world may have an impact on the other.

From a gameplay perspective, Lords of the Fallen hits all the points you’d expect from a Soulslike, including various melee and ranged weapons, along with a slew of different magic attacks such as pyromancy and spells.

You’ll have the ability to customize your character, with nine distinct classes to choose from, ranging from melee builds to spellcasters. It will also feature fast-paced combat with over 100 different weapons available, much like the Souls games that inspired it.

As shown in the trailer, the main character has access to a lantern that allows them to “cross between worlds.” It’s unclear what this will look like in practice, but navigating between realms seems to be a major mechanic in the upcoming sequel.

Lords of the Fallen will also include online co-op and PvP modes, just like the Souls games. Be careful of getting invaded by other players as you journey through Adyr!

Lords of the Fallen Platforms

Lords of the Fallen will come to current generation platforms and PC. CI Games

CI Games confirmed that Lords of the Fallen will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

The game was originally supposed to come to previous-gen platforms when it was announced in 2014, but given its lengthy development cycle, PS4 and Xbox One platforms were dropped, in favor of a current-gen experience.

Lords of the Fallen Pre-Order Details

There are numerous versions of Lords of the Fallen, including a fancy collector’s edition. CI Games

Lords of the Fallen is available to pre-order across all platforms now and doing so will net you the following items:

Exclusive Bronze, Silver, and Gold Armour tincts

3x XP items

5x HP items

5x MP items

Additionally, two special versions of Lords of the Fallen are available to pre-order now. These come with extra goodies such as in-game items.

Deluxe Edition ($80)

Lords of the Fallen game (digital or physical)

Dark Crusader Starting Class

100-Page Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

3D Model Viewer

Collector’s Edition ($250)

Lords of the Fallen game

19cm Dark Crusader Figurine

Metal Display Case

Collector’s SteelBook

Dark Crusader Starting Class

100 Page Physical Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

3D Model Viewer

Double Sided Poster & Art Cards

Lords of the Fallen launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 13.