How to unlock all 3 scavenger abilities in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

The Skywalker Saga brings a host of little changes to the Lego Star Wars formula, including a new third-person point of view. One of the bigger changes is new characters classes, each of which has its own unique uses in both combat and puzzle-solving. While each class has its own perks, one of the most important in terms of exploration and collectibles is the Scavenger. The problem, however, is that you won’t have Scavenger’s abilities unlocked at first, so we’ll help walk you through how to do just that in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

How to unlock Scavenger abilities

While there are a variety of Scavengers, Rey is the easiest to unlock. Warner Bros.

While there are a number of Scavenger characters scattered throughout the game, your best bet is to simply play through the first few levels of The Force Awakens, which will give you access to Scavenger Rey. Just play through the first couple of main missions until you get to a mission called Scrap for Scraps.

During this mission, you’ll need to collect 20 scrap, and in the process, you’ll unlock each of the three abilities. Head to the Northwest corner of the room and interact with the highlighted terminal to unlock the Net Launcher, which you can use on the wall in front of you. Head up the ladder on the platform and you’ll find a terminal for the Glider, which will let you fly over the gap ahead. Keep following the path and you’ll come to another terminal for the Breaker Blaster, which you can use to destroy the cracked wall in front of you.

All you need to do is finish the Scrap for Scraps mission, and you’ll have full access to the Scavenger’s abilities whenever you’re playing as one of the characters. Now you can explore a lot more of the world and solve any puzzles that apply specifically to Scavengers.

How to use Scavenger abilities

Warner Bros.

Once you have the special abilities you’ll need to know how to actually use them. Whenever you’re controlling a Scavenger simply press the circle button (B on Xbox) and you’ll bring up the tool menu. Here you can pick any of the three tools and equip it, then press circle again to drop it. There’s no limit on how many times you can make a tool, so feel free to swap between them as many times as you want. Here’s a quick overview of the situations you’ll want to use each tool.

Net Launcher - Look for wall sections with giant white Xs, as you can use the Net Launcher to create a climbable net on them.

Glider - Look for glowing blue transparent arrows. These are sections where glide is needed for a puzzle, although you can glide at any time.

Breaker Blaster - Look for Lego walls with glowing blue cracks. You might have to fire multiple times to break a wall.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.