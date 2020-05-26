The Last of Us Part II pre-order bonuses and editions, explained

As we inch closer to The Last of Us Part II’s June 19 release date, it’s just about time to hit that pre-order button if you haven’t already. But when you search The Last of Us Part II on your favorite vendor, you’ll see several different editions: Standard, Special, Collector’s, and Ellie. But sifting through what makes these editions different can be a challenge. ? Fret no longer, we’re here to demystify what each edition contains

What are The Last of Us Part II pre-order bonuses?

Every pre-order for The Last of Us Part II, regardless of edition or vendor, will come with two in-game bonuses. You’ll get an Ammo Capacity Upgrade, giving Ellie more rounds in her gun’s magazine. It will also come with a Crafting Training Manual, providing early access to crafting recipes when you start the game.

If you order your game digitally from the PlayStation Store, you’ll additionally receive an avatar of Ellie’s new tattoo. The avatar is the only exclusive pre-order bonus linked to the game.

What edition of The Last of Us Part II is right for you?

Standard Editon Sony/ Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition

Standard Edition is the basic choice that is probably what the vast majority of players will purchase. You get the full game with the aforementioned pre-order bonuses for the standard video game price of $59.99 (before tax) at most major retailers. You can pre-order it physically on Amazon.

Yet another option is to pre-order it directly through the PlayStation Network Store. In most digital formats, the game should be available to download ahead of time and will become playable at 12 a.m. Eastern on June 19.

Digital Deluxe Edition Sony/ Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition

For $69.99, you can get the Digital Deluxe edition that comes with everything available in the standard edition, a digital mini art book from Dark Horse Comics, digital soundtrack, a dynamic theme, and six PSN avatars (in addition to the Ellie tattoo avatar exclusive to pre-ordering from the PSN Store). You can pre-order it right here.

Special Edition Sony/ Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II Special Edition

If the Digital Deluxe Edition sounds enticing, but you were thrown off by the lack of tangibility, this is the edition for you. The Last of Us Part II Special Edition costs $79.99 and comes with everything included in the standard edition, a collectible steelbook featuring Ellie, a physical 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse featuring Ellie on the cover, a PS4 dynamic theme, and six PSN avatars. Notably, this edition lacks the soundtrack offered in the Digital Deluxe Edition. You can currently pre-order it from Amazon.

Collector's Edition Sony/ Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II Collector’s Edition

Thrown off by the soundtrack’s absence in the Special Edition? Well, the Collectors’ Edition makes up for that by including everything mentioned in the Special and Digital Deluxe editions and then some! This one retails for $169.99 because it’s so flush with goodies. In addition to the previously mentioned goodies, you’ll receive six enamel pins, a lithograph based on concept art, five stickers, a life-sized replica of Ellie’s bracelet, and a 12” statue of Ellie playing guitar.

It’s currently sold out at most major vendors, but it will be available here if vendors restock.

Ellie Edition Sony/ Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II Ellie Edition

Dubbed the Ellie edition, this one comes with everything available in the Collector’s Edition and a little more. It additionally includes a replica of Ellie’s backpack, an embroidered patch, and a vinyl featuring original music. When it’s available, you can purchase the Ellie Edition for $229.99, however, it sold out extremely quickly after being announced. There’s a chance it won’t be made available another time before launch. If it does become available, you can purchase it right here.

PS4 Pro Limited Editon Console

The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle

Maybe you’re just celebrating the release of The Last of Us Part II with a distinct purchase or perhaps this is your first foray into the PS4 family. This bundle will run you $399.99.

Either way, The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro bundle comes with a specially designed PS4 Pro console with a 1TB hard drive and a DualShock 4, both of which have been engraved with Ellie’s tattoo. Additionally, the system comes with a copy of the game and the Steelbook Case. You’ll also receive a digital content voucher including all the Digital Deluxe Edition goodies like the digital mini art book from Dark Horse Comics, digital soundtrack, the dynamic PS4 theme, and six PSN avatars.

It’s currently sold out everywhere. If Sony restocks the console, it’ll be available here.

Alternatively, if you’re okay with just getting some snazzy merch, the limited edition DualShock 4 can be purchased separately for $64.99 from here. You can also purchase a limited edition The Last of Us Part II-themed headset, featuring Ellie’s tattoo design for $99.99.