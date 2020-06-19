Here's exactly how long it takes to beat The Last of Us Part II

Reviews for The Last of Us Part II are finally out, and while Naughty Dog's sequel has drawn widespread praise for its stunning visuals and intense narrative, a handful of critics have called the game far too grueling for its own good. While Sony has limited the spoilers and details reviewers can share, we already have a pretty good idea of how much time you can expect to spend on TLOU 2. Here's what we know.

How long does it take to beat Last of Us 2?

On average, reviewers report spending about 25 hours to complete The Last of Us Part II. Naturally, you can expect some variation there depending on your personal playstyle. If you lean more toward the thorough and completionist end of the spectrum, plan on closer to 27-30 hours. If you're playing on a lower difficulty level and aren't too fussed about collectibles, you can expect somewhere in the low twenty-hour range.

While 25 hours isn't particularly long, some reviews suggest that the experience of TLOU 2 might feel like a grueling slog. "As the game grew more difficult to stomach, the pace of the combat sometimes felt like punishment. I’d long to be done with what I was experiencing, only to have no choice but to trudge through it," noted Kotaku's Riley MacLeod.

In any case, TLOU 2 is significantly longer than its predecessor, which clocked in at about 15-20 hours for a single playthrough. While a largely linear game, The Last of Us Part II will allow players to explore more expansive environments than its predecessor. That means there are many more optional nooks and crannies to explore throughout the game. Given the franchise's emphasis on resource management, you'll want to devote at least some time to using out any extra materials, healing items, and ammo you can. Every little bit helps!

Ellie will be able to enhance various skills throughout her journey, though it won't be possible to upgrade her completely in a single playthrough. This is similar to how playing as Joel worked in the first game. Your upgrades will carry over to a New Game + save file, though, if you're keen to see Ellie firing on all cylinders.

How many chapters are in Last of Us 2?

The first game consisted of 12 chapters, which varied in length and complexity. Each chapter contained various collectibles and missable items. Completing the game unlocked access to Chapter Select in the main menu, allowing players to easily revisit specific sections to do some more exploring and snag any goodies they may have missed.

The Last of Us Part II is structured a little bit differently, with 11 parts divided into a whopping 46 shorter chapters. Here are their names — spoilers ahead , after the picture.

Ellie and Dina enjoy a chilled-out moment. Sony / Naughty Dog

Jackson

Prologue

Waking Up

The Overlook

Patrol

The Horde

The Chalet

Packing Up

Seattle Day 1

The Gate

Downtown

Eastbrook Elementary

Capitol Hill

Channel 13

The Tunnels

The Theatre

The Birthday Gift

Seattle Day 2

Hillcrest

Finding Strings

The Seraphites

St. Mary’s Hospital

Seattle Day 3

Road to the Aquarium

The Flooded City

Infiltration

The Park

Tracking Lesson

Seattle Day 1

The Stadium

On Foot

The Forward Base

The Aquarium

Hostile Territory

Winter Visit

The Forest

The Coast

Return to the Coast

Seattle Day 2

The Shortcut

The Descent

Ground Zero

Return to the Aquarium

Seattle Day 3

The Marina

The Island

The Escape

The Confrontation

The Farm

Santa Barbara

2425 Constance

Pushing Inland

The Resort

The Beach

The Farm

Epilogue