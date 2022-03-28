Everyone’s favorite pink puffball is back in his latest adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This 3D platformer sends Kirby to a post-apocalyptic world (we’re serious) full of Waddle Dees to rescue, objects to consume, and items to collect. To aid you on your journey, The Forgotten Land has several Present Codes that give you access to useful items you won’t want to miss. In this guide, we’ll run down all the known Present Codes, what they unlock, and how to enter them in Kirby’s latest 3D platformer.

How to use Kirby and the Forgotten Land codes

Entering these Present Codes is easy enough, but you can’t utilize them right from the start of the game. Instead, you need to unlock the Waddle Dee-liveries post office building first. After you’ve rescued 50 Waddle Dees throughout the main levels, visit Waddle Dee Town and head to the back of the area to the post office. You can visit this building—aptly referred to as Waddle Dee-liveries—to get presents by entering codes.

Use Present Codes for a little boost! Nintendo

Currently, there are 15 known codes that unlock certain goodies. To get a present, speak with Delivery Waddle Dee, and enter the code in all caps. If entered correctly, the corresponding present will be delivered in front of your house.

Keep in mind, each code can only be used once. In addition, you need to open a present and collect the items before being able to enter the next code, unfortunately. This means you’ll spend plenty of time traveling back and forth from your house to Waddle Dee-liveries.

You’ll need to connect to the internet to enter Present Codes, so make sure you do that by speaking with Delivery Waddle Dee. From there, you’re free to enter the codes you have available. The items you acquire from entering these Present Codes are useful, ranging from Star Coins, food items, attack boosts, and Rare Stones, so they’re well worth checking out.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land codes list and what they unlock

Presents contain goodies such as Star Coins, Rare Stones, and food items. Nintendo

Below is a list of all the known codes and what they unlock:

ADVENTUREGUIDE : 1 Rare Stone

1 Rare Stone BRAWLINGCOLOSSEUM : 500 Coins, 1 Attack Boost

500 Coins, 1 Attack Boost CLEARDEMO : 300 Star Coins

300 Star Coins FIRSTPASSWORD : 100 Star Coins

100 Star Coins GAMENEWS : 1 Rare Stone

1 Rare Stone KIRBYADVENTURECALI : 300 Star Coins, 4 Food Items

300 Star Coins, 4 Food Items KIRBYGAMESTOPCAN : 150 Star Coins, 1 Maxim Tomato

150 Star Coins, 1 Maxim Tomato KIRBYMICROSITE : 150 Star Coins, 1 Attack Boost

150 Star Coins, 1 Attack Boost KIRBYNEWSDESK : 10 Star Coins, 1 Energy Drink

10 Star Coins, 1 Energy Drink KIRBYSTORY : 300 Star Coins

300 Star Coins KIRBYTHEGOURMET : 1 Rare Stone, 1 Car-Mouth Cake

1 Rare Stone, 1 Car-Mouth Cake MOUTHFULMODE : 100 Star Coins, Car-Mouth Cake

100 Star Coins, Car-Mouth Cake NEWADVENTURE : 300 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone

300 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone THANKYOUKIRBY : 1,000 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone

1,000 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT : 3 Rare Stones

If you’ve entered a code and it doesn’t work, make sure you’re typing in all caps.