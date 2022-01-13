Everything you need to know about Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released on Nintendo Switch this March, and we should all be very, very excited. Below, we explain all there is to know about the game including its confirmed release date, links to its trailers, a list of known copy abilities, and other gameplay details you may have missed. Are you ready to embark on a collect-a-thon of cuteness with Mario Odyssey flavor? Then let’s get started!

When is the Kirby and the Forgotten Land release date?

As indicated in the Copy Abilities and Co-Op trailer published on January 12, Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 25, 2022.

Are there any Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailers?

Yes, there are two of them! The game’s announcement trailer debuted during a September Nintendo Direct, and it mostly focuses on showing Kirby traveling through a 3D open world, taking down bosses and finding collectibles. In the latest Copy Abilities trailer, we get a much deeper look at the title’s gameplay. We’ll discuss that info in a more detailed fashion below, but, for now, here’s a look at the footage.

Announcement trailer (September 23)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land announcement trailer

Copy Abilities and Co-Op trailer (January 12)

Check out some of the new copy abilities in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

What are the Kirby and the Forgotten Land copy abilities?

These are the copy abilities for Kirby and the Forgotten Land seen in these two trailers.

The Drill ability lets Kirby take down enemies from below. Nintendo

Sword

Cutter

Ice

Fire

Needle

Bomb

Tornado

Hammer

Crash : (likely limited use)

: (likely limited use) Drill : With this new ability, Kirby can kill enemies by burying underground and popping up where the enemy is located. He can also encircle specific enemies for a more targeted hit. You can get Drill by sucking up mole-like enemies.

: With this new ability, Kirby can kill enemies by burying underground and popping up where the enemy is located. He can also encircle specific enemies for a more targeted hit. You can get Drill by sucking up mole-like enemies. Ranger: With this new ability, Kirby can fire a blunderbuss weapon that’s capable of sucking objects up and shooting out projectile stars. He can also shoot downward to do a floating maneuver and charge up shots as well. To get this power, suck up little dogs wearing Ranger hats.

What is Kirby and the Forgotten Lands gameplay like?

In simple terms, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D platformer collect-a-thon, not too far-flung from Nintendo’s prior work on Super Mario Odyssey. In this story, Kirby discovers that friendly Waddles Dees are being kidnapped in droves by a nefarious group known as the Beast Pack. Kirby will work with his new mouse-like friend called Elfilin to stop the Beast Pack in its tracks. Waddle Dees serve as the game’s main collectible currency, but it looks like coins and stars will factor in somehow as well.

The Ranger ability allows Kirby to fire a star gun. Nintendo

Outside that basic premise, much of the iconic Kirby gameplay remains intact, just with a more 3D-focused style reminiscent of Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. The game has clearly defined levels on a world map, but each of these levels is freely explorable. Along the way, you’ll be offered opportunities to collect hidden Waddle Dees while fighting a series of large and small bosses. Potential level biomes include grasslands, beach, snowy castle, circus, and desert.

New to the series, however, is a hub world called Waddle Dee Town that shows your collected Waddle Dees and features a cinema, copy ability room, diner, boss arena, a post office, and possibly a florist. The town also has minigames where Kirby can cook and fish with his friends. You can visit gacha machines and trade in coins to collect digital figurines too.

Waddle Dee Town is a new hub world made specifically for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Nintendo

Does Kirby and the Forgotten Lands have co-op?

Yes! The Copy Abilities trailer shows that a second player can take control of Bandana Dee and possibly other characters as well. The co-op features are only local, though, so you won’t be able to play with friends via the internet.