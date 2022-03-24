Here’s exactly how long it takes to beat Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases March 25 on Nintendo Switch, and it just might be one of the best entries in HAL Laboratory’s long-running series. You can learn a lot more about the game in our review, but this piece focuses primarily on the length of the experience relative to its $59 price tag. Want to know what the early-game worlds are called and how much you’ll be able to collect? Those are the precise questions this explainer aims to answer.

How long does it take to beat Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

When it comes to the overall length of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, our playthrough lasted about 15 hours in total. That process consisted of a single run through all the levels in the main campaign, finishing most of the Treasure Road time trials and light experimentation with the various extras found in Waddle Dee Town.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land took us about 15 hours to complete on a casual playthrough. Nintendo

That said, there are other reviewers that finished the campaign a bit faster than us. Here are some alternate length estimates courtesy of our colleagues across the industry.

GameSpot — 15 hours

Nintendo Life — 7 hours

Digital Trends — 7 hours

Given that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a sizable collect-a-thon with hundreds of items to find by way of Waddle Dees, figurines, and ability blueprints, the time one might be able to spend with the game varies greatly depending on just how much players are willing to collect and how long some of the collectible-focused puzzles take to solve. We rolled credits with a completion percentage of around 65%, leading us to believe a 100% completionist playthrough could last anywhere from 20-30 hours.

How many worlds are in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

In an effort to preserve the surprise of some late-game elements before launch, we’ll reveal that Kirby and the Forgotten Land has at least five worlds with around five stages and eight or nine Treasure Road time trials in each one. Here are the names of those worlds for those who are curious.

Kirby’s latest adventure is full of varied environments to explore. Nintendo

Natural Plains

Everbay Coast

Wondaria Remains

Winter Horns

Originull Wasteland

That’s all you need to know about the time it takes to beat Kirby and the Forgotten Land.