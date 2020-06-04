Everything you need to know about Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

The development and release of 38 Studios' action-RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning became one of the most notable gaming disasters of the 2010s, and after the rights were acquired by THQ Nordic in 2018, the game is now getting a second chance.

Cutely titled Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, this new remaster was leaked by Microsoft when listed prematurely on its storefront Wednesday night, and then it was formally announced Thursday morning.

If you're curious about Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, we've rounded up everything that you need to know about the game, its remaster, and the tumultous development process of the original.

When is the release date for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning?

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning was leaked by Microsoft on June 3, 2020. THQ Nordic

According to Microsoft's listing, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be released on August 11, 2020 . But Amazon has it listed for a release date of August 18, 2020 .

Both THQ Nordic and an official Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Twitter account have confirmed the re-release is coming, but neither has confirmed a release date. Either way, this remaster of Kingdoms of Amalur comes more than eight and a half years after the original was released.

"There are some place holders," a community manager for the game explained on its Discord server. "Do not believe release date before you hear it from us." Both August 11 and 18 fall on a Tuesday. Most games are released on Fridays, which makes this a bit odd, but Tuesday release dates are not totally unheard of. Consider this release date malleable, but at least we have a timeframe.

What platforms is Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning coming out for?

Because Microsoft was the source of the initial leak, we know that it will be coming to Xbox One. "THQN does not do exclusives, we believe everyone should be able to play on whatever system people prefer within reason," a THQ Nordic representative said on the game's official Discord server. So it's safe to expect PC and PS4 versions as well when Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is fully unveiled. Amazon listings seemingly confirm as much.

As for a Nintendo Switch version, the same THQ Nordic representative said that they "cannot comment on that yet," though they did point out that "Switch is a very unique system and very limited." This makes a Switch version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning seems unlikely, at least for the initial launch, though we won't know for sure until the game is fully unveiled.

What is Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning?

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is an RPG with sleek that plays a bit more like the original God of War trilogy than your standard RPG like Skyrim. In typical RPG fashion, it has a lot of quests and sprawling skill trees for players to customize their character, though the destiny system lets players further specialize their classes with special buffs depending on what weapons or skills they invest in.

As for the story, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning takes place in a realm called Amalur in a region called the Faelands. Players are trying to uncover how they died, and they do this after they were reincarnated into a world ravaged by war. The story incorporates interesting fantasy elements like Fateweavers that can peer into the future, and the storytelling is well-realized thanks to the help of fantasy author R.A. Salvatore.

Who is developing Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning?

This new version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is developed by Kaiko, who previously worked with THQ Nordic on remasters of Darksiders, Darksiders 2, and The Legend of Kay.

This remaster's development is much less interesting than the original's.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is more action-heavy than many RPGs. THQ Nordic

A brief look at the tumultuous development of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

The story behind the development of Kingdoms of Amalur a dramatic tale itself worthy of an HBO mini-series, and its what the game is remembered for. A 2016 Kotaku report explains how the game was created by 38 Studios, a then-new development studio founded by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling. He even gathered a dream team that included R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd Macfarlane, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Obliviion's lead designer Ken Rolston.

As the 2016 Kotaku report notes, 38 Studios was given $75 million in Rhode Island taxpayer money to found the studio there in the hopes that it would help bring the gaming industry to the small east coast state.

Unfortunately, overambition — like working on a planned MMO alongside Reckoning — hurt the company financially, and the game's underperformance at launch cemented the studio's failure. Just a couple of months after the game's launch, the entire 38 Studios staff were laid off after paychecks stopped going through. The studio's failure brought a lot of hardship to the state of Rhode Island, with ongoing fight court cases for defrauding lasting for years after the game's release.

It's one of the craziest game development stories of the 2010s, and of all time. The game itself is also pretty good! Kingdoms of Amalur has become pretty infamous since its launch for the botched development, but the game itself has become a cult classic with a loyal fanbase. It makes for the ideal type of game to remaster, especially if THQ Nordic has any future plans for the IP. Could they expand Re-Reckoning into the full MMO that was never made?

How Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning leaked?

On June 3, 2020, a listing for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning appeared towards the end of the day on Microsoft's official storefront. It lists the developer, release date, gameplay details, and more. As the original game has garnered a cult following since its release, this listing captured many fans' attention.

The day after the leak, THQ Nordic acknowledged and confirmed the game's existence. That said, they still aren't sharing much. "Guys this came out as a leak, we are still working on a lot of things for you guys and wanna make sure the information comes out the right way for all our sakes," THQ Nordic explained on the game's official Discord server. "So while we can confirm yes it is coming that is all we will say at the moment."

What does Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning remaster include?

The screenshots available via the Microsoft listing show that this isn't a full-on remake like SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated. Rather it appears to be a remaster with slightly upgraded visuals on current-gen platforms. The listing also confirms that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will include "all DLC from the original release" and will last players "hundreds of hours."

While we don't know if there will be any new content to entice old players yet, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will give many players who missed out on it the first time around a great second chance to try it out. This post will be updated once the game is fully unveiled by THQ Nordic.