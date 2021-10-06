Kingdom Hearts Nintendo Switch release date, trailer, and cloud version details

Outside of the occasional spin-off that was still important to the lore, most games in the Dinsey and Final Fantasy crossover series Kingdom Hearts games were never released on Nintendo systems. That’s changing very soon, though.

To celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary, Sora is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the entire series is all coming to Nintendo Switch.

That said, all of these games are cloud versions of these role-playing games that require an internet connection to play. If these revelations and that lack of details during the Smash Bros. presentation confused you, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Kingdom Hearts on Nintendo Switch:

When is the Kingdom Hearts Nintendo Switch release date?

Currently, none of the Kingdom Hearts video games coming to Nintendo Switch have release dates. Nintendo and Square Enix promise to reveal more at a later date in press releases.

As these ports are part of the series’ 20th-anniversary celebrations, the game will probably come to Nintendo Switch in late 2021 or early 2022. Expect all of the games to be released on the same day.

Is there a Kingdom Hearts Nintendo Switch trailer?

While these ports don’t currently have a trailer of their own, they are part of two bigger videos. The ports were confirmed during the presentation revealing Sora as the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter. You can check out that livestrream below.

The Nintendo Switch ports are also mentioned in a new trailer Square Enix released to highlight how it is celebrating the series’ twentieth anniversary. You can watch that as well:

Which Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch?

Three Kingdom Hearts games are currently slated for Nintendo Switch: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (yes, Kingdom Hearts titles are weird). These games can all be purchased individually, or in a bundle called Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud.

With these releases, the entirety of the mainline Kingdom Hearts franchises will be on Switch. 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Final Chapter Prologue are bundles of several games in the series, while Kingdom Hearts 3 and its substantial DLC are now getting packaged together. If you decide to pick up the Integrum Masterpiece collection on your Switch, this is all of the individual games you can look forward to:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered Cinematics) Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded (HD Remastered Cinematics Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth By Sleep -A fragmentary passage- Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (Movie) Kingdom Hearts 3 Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind (DLC)

That’s hundreds of hours of RPG content for you to experience. If that’s all still somehow not enough for you, rhythm spin-off Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is already available on Switch. Save data for that will even get you a special song to use in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Are the Kingdom Hearts games on Nintendo Switch cloud versions?

Yes, they are. Like Control, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more before it, these Kingdom Hearts games won’t actually run on Switch natively. Instead, Square Enix is partnering with Ubitus to released a “Cloud Version” of all the Kingdom Hearts titles.

That means you’ll need a strong, stable internet connection to play them smoothly on Nintendo Switch. You could suffer frame rate issues or input lag if your connection isn’t good enough.

While having 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX run natively would’ve been nice as it’s also available on PS3, cloud gaming was likely the best solution to get the other, more modern Kingdom Hearts games running on Nintendo's aging hybrid console.