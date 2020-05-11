How to get a red lightsaber and Inquisitor outfit in Jedi: Fallen Order

In a May the Fourth-themed update for Jedi: Fallen Order, the game received oodles of hotly requested additions, and chief among them are a red lightsaber and Inquisitor outfit for Cal. Respawn Entertainment also added a New Journey Plus mode, Combat Challenges, the Battle Grid (a level creator), and cosmetics. BD-1 even has some new skins, and there’s a new Galaxy’s Edge-approved lightsaber hilt.

This breathes a bit more life into the November 2019 title long before the rumored sequel. But the real information you’re here for: How do you cosplay in-game as an Inquisitor with a uniform and a red lightsaber, and what can you get out of “New Journey Plus"?

What is New Journey Plus in Jedi: Fallen Order?

New Journey Plus is essentially a New Game Plus option. After beating the game at least once, you can replay the Jedi: Fallen Order story mode with all the collectibles you uncovered the first time around. Any chests you opened will remain open and items you found will remain in your inventory.

Beginning a New Journey Plus also unlocks the 12 new Combat Challenges, the Battle Grid level designer, and allows you to gain access to all the other new goodies like Cal’s red lightsaber.

How to get a red lightsaber in Jedi: Fallen Order

A new lightsaber hilt. Respawn Entertainment

Launch a New Journey Plus playthrough and then head to your lightsaber customization bench on the Mantis as soon as you can. A red kyber crystal option should’ve been automatically added to your options. On the lightsaber hilt page, you should’ve unlocked another addition: Protection and Defense I & II. Like the other hilts in the game, Protection and Defense I & II were created in a collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm.

How to get Cal’s Inquisitor outfit in Jedi: Fallen Order

Similar to the red lightsaber, simply check your outfit page on the system menu and you’ll spot the new Inquisitor duds. Unlike Cal’s other outfits, you cannot change the colors featured on the Inquisitor attire nor can you add a stylish poncho into the mix. The outfit is identical to the one Cal briefly donned during his nightmare in story mode.

How to get BD-1’s new skins in Jedi: Fallen Order

BD-1 Galionica skin. Respawn Entertainment

To unlock the three new BD-1 Skins, you need to earn 12 stars across all 12 Combat Challenges. You can access the Combat Challenges by heading to any Meditation point in the game after having beaten the game and clicking Meditation Training. Unlike other things listed, this can be achieved with a clear game save file.

Each Combat Challenge can earn you up to three stars. Earn a one-star ranking by completing the challenge, two by doing it without healing, and three without taking any damage at all.

In other words, you can unlock the three skins by simply beating the 12 combat challenges. Or, you can unlock the skins by not getting hit on four separate challenges. You can mix things up based on your overall skill level, but it should be achievable by just about anybody.

Either way, we’re happy to head back to Jedi: Fallen Order, a game we called “a Star Wars game that doesn't suck” in our review.