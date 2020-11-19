Vote for Inverse's video game of the year

It's that time of year again. Geoff Keighley is making his list and checking it twice for The Game Awards on December 10, and while the nominations raised the usual scattered eyebrows, there's no denying 2020's been a hell of a year for video games. From beginning to end, from PlayStation to Xbox to Nintendo, we've seen an absolutely barnstorming crop of video games, from Persona 5 Royal, to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and all the way up to next-gen showcases like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

With the year drawing to a close, Inverse is taking a look back at the soaring highs of 2020 in electronic entertainment, and you're an essential part of that. We want to know which games over the past year tickled your funny bone, gave you comfort in trying times, and basically just rocked your socks off.

What were your favorite games and gaming moments of 2020? Take our poll!

The leisurely world of Nintendo's "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" struck a chord with gamers around the world. BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images

Here's a rundown of each of the categories:

Most comforting quarantine game — Video games are unparalleled escapist opportunities. What game's chill mechanics or immersive world helped you get away from it all?

Games were a key way of keeping our IRL connections alive in 2020. Which game this year helped you get by with a little help from your friends?

Games and humor go together like peanut butter and jelly. Which 2020 game kept you giggling all the way through.

Compelling gameplay, immersive worlds, and memorable characters are just a few of the elements that allow a franchise to flourish. Which new game do you think has the most potential to live long and prosper?

With the usual annual conventions like E3 giving way to a diffuse deluge of digital events, 2020 was full of unexpected reveals. Some were great, some were head-scratchers. Which one sticks out the most to you, for better or worse?

Sadly, Atreus from God of War will not be eligible this year. (But maybe next year!) Which in-game bestie got under your skin in 2020?

Whether it's a matter of life and death, or picking a primo spot to build a house, the best games sometimes force players to make difficult choices. Which of these either/or moments gave you a case of analysis paralysis.

Scores don't matter here. What game blew away your expectations this year? You can write in your own pick, if it's not on our list.

The poll will run from November 19 until December 19, with results revealed starting December 22.

Be sure to check back with Inverse in the coming days and weeks as we eagerly bid farewell to 2020, and turn our attention to what's ahead for PS5, Xbox, and Switch in 2021.