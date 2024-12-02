Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is almost here. Machine Games, famous for their award-winning work on the most recent Wolfenstein games, is at the helm for this all-new adventure starring cinema’s most celebrated archeologist and globe-trotter. The release marks Xbox’s biggest release for the year and the last blockbuster title of 2024.

The game marks a grandiose return for Indy. It’s been over 15 years since the professor has starred in a video game. And the upcoming game is taking inspiration from all the right sources, including the original 1981 film and the classic LucasArts point-and-click adventure games. There’s a whole lot to know before jumping into the quest to uncover the secrets of The Great Circle. And thankfully, we’ve compiled all of that information here in a handy guide for our readers. Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Indiana Jones And The Great Circle.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle Release Date and Time

Global launch schedule for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Bethesda Softworks

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will have both an early access period and a worldwide release date.

For those who purchase or preorder the Premium version of the game, it will be released on December 5 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

For everyone else, the game will be released three days later on Monday, December 9.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Platforms and Game Pass Info

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a limited-time Xbox exclusive. It will launch on Xbox Game Pass for Ultimate tier subscribers only on both Xbox Series X|S and PC.

For PlayStation gamers who want to step into the boots of Dr. Jones, the exclusivity window is thankfully much shorter than you might expect. As announced during Summer Games Fest, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on PlayStation 5 sometime during Spring 2025.

How large is the download for Indiana Jones And The Great Circle?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a first-person adventure game that borrows from the franchise’s first film and the classic LucasArts games. Machine Games

Like most modern games, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a beefy download coming in at 131.7 gigabytes on Xbox platforms. If you’d like to be ready ahead of launch, it is available for preload right now.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle Launch Editions and Bonuses

The standard edition includes the base game and some pre-order bonuses. Bethesda Softworks The Premium Edition includes an additional outfit, a digital artbook, and access to the game’s first piece of DLC . Bethesda Softworks The Collector’s Edition includes a globe marking the Great Circle and a few other bonuses. Bethesda Softworks Info 1 / 3 PREV NEXT

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has three distinct versions available at launch. The standard edition comes with the base game, as well as a bonus pack of downloadable content for those who pre-order or get the game via Game Pass. The bonus is The Last Crusade Pack, which comes with a special Lion Tamer whip and a special Traveling Suit outfit for Indiana. The standard edition is $69.99.

The Digital Premium Edition of the game comes with the aforementioned three days of early access, as well as a digital art book, an outfit for Indiana modeled after his look in the film Temple Of Doom, and the game’s upcoming story DLC called The Order of the Giants. The Premium edition is $99.99. Game Pass users can upgrade the standard version of the game included in their subscription to the Premium Edition for $35.

The last of the three editions is the most extravagant. The Collectors Edition of the game comes with all of the bonuses included with the base and premium editions, as well as an 11-inch globe marked with every location that makes up The Great Circle, a jumbo steel book, a journal made to look like the one Indiana uses in the game, and an artifact replica containing the redeemably game code. The Collector’s edition is $189.99.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle will be released on Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9 and on PS5 in Spring of 2025.