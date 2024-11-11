With a little over a month until the release of Indiana Jones And The Great Circle, Machine Games just gave us another in-depth look at the upcoming first-person adventure, diving into the open-ended level design, perk system. And perhaps most importantly, the developer is showing a deep understanding of the source material’s grim slapstick nature.

The 15-minute showcase revealed more of the game’s other key elements. Whereas the August preview highlighted the game’s adventure roots focused on puzzle solving and cool set pieces in its main story, the latest update explains the more action-heavy parts of the upcoming Xbox exclusive.

For one, it looks like combat has more variety than we thought. The preview explains that players decide how Indy approaches fisticuffs. You can play as a nimble Indy focused on dodging and weaving through enemy attacks and using his environment to his advantage, which looks fun. Another more brutish approach has Indy landing knockout blows with makeshift weapons in the environment.

“Precisely timing and mixing up those moves is critical to landing a knockout combo or a classic finisher,” Machine Games’ audio director Pete Ward said.

There was also a closer look at the game’s perk system. To use the system, players collect adventure points by snapping photos and solving puzzles, and then redeem special abilities with those points to help Indy overcome his odds. One perk called Bare Hands lets Indy knock out enemies during stealth sections without having to find an object to smash against their heads. Another, called Lucky Hat, provides players a second chance after getting knocked out, so long as they can crawl back to their iconic fedora.

As a long time Indiana Jones fan, I found the biggest standout was The Great Circle’s understanding of the series’ unique language of brutality. Throwing bottles at an unsuspecting enemy a dozen feet below you. Pulling a fascist through a chair before bonking him over the head with a rolling pin Tom and Jerry-style. Fleeing from enemies with a stick of lit dynamite in hand before turning the tides with a last minute lob. All of it was reminiscent of the swashbuckling hilarity that the serious is known for.

Combat looks like it has more variation than originally though. Machine Games

It’s another ticked box for Machine Games, which appears to be on the verge of releasing the most faithful adaptation the character has ever had in gaming.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle might be one of the year’s last big releases. But it’s one to keep an eye out for when it lands on Xbox Game Pass next month, especially if you’re a fan of the films. PlayStation 5 owners will have to wait a little bit longer, however, as the game won’t come to Sony’s console until spring 2025.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC this Fall and on PS5 in Spring of 2025.