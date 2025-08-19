When all was said and done, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was one of my favorite games of 2024. I may have put way more time into the poker rogue-like Balatro and the co-op shooter Helldivers 2, but The Great Circle was the single-player surprise I didn’t see coming. And after getting a peek at the game’s first expansion, I couldn’t be more excited to put on the fedora and become cinema’s greatest explorer once more.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle got quite an update regarding its immediate future at Gamescom. During Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live, Machine Games delivered a two-minute trailer for The Order of the Giants, a DLC expansion. The studio also announced that the game will hit the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, another welcome addition to the new console’s library.

The trailer perfectly sets up the stakes of Indy’s latest adventure. As a favor to a young priest, Indy agrees to search for a helmet belonging to an ancient, super-sized soldier known as the Nameless Crusader. He’s turning over every hidden tomb and dark cavern in a secret city beneath Rome, and his pursuit of the artifact will almost certainly plunge him deeper into the origins of the Nephilim Order, an ancient society of giants he discovered during The Great Circle. According to Xbox Wire, Indy will also have to contend with Mussolini’s growing power.

What’s really got me pumped is the new environments we get to see. This trailer showcased some stunning underground puzzle rooms, and I can’t wait to explore them all. Firepits, huge fountains shaped like snakes and ancient gods, elaborate crypts that contain God knows what... these two minutes look like a condensed version of everything I loved about The Great Circle. A few scenes also showed that Indy will face some enemies and have to prioritize stealth to survive.

While I’ll reserve judgment for when we get to play it on September 4, Order of the Giants is just the excuse I need to return to this immersive exploration sim. Nintendo Switch 2 owners, meanwhile, are in for a treat when the game debuts on the console next year. It’s a no-brainer port for Bethesda and Xbox, as Nintendo’s capable handheld seems like the perfect home for this underrated title. Save for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (which I’m certain will come to Switch 2 soon enough), I can’t think of a better candidate to get ported to the handheld.

The Order of the Giants will be free for players who purchased the Premium or Collectors edition of the base game, or it can be purchased separately for $35.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants comes out September 4 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.