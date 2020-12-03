Here's exactly how long it takes to beat Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has given Breath of the Wild fans a new perspective on what happened 100 years before the events presented Nintendo's seminal 2017 release.

Developer Koei Tecmo partnered with Nintendo to develop a different gameplay system that lets gamers fight through the Great Calamity, a cataclysmic event that turned Hyrule into the fractured kingdom seen in BotW. This time players can take control of 18 playable characters consisting of the most iconic personas Link encountered on his quest in BotW.

You'll begin your adventure through Age of Calamity with Link, but as you progress through the story, you'll gradually unlock the rest of the roster. Once gamers complete the story they'll be able to dive into massive battles with any of the games' characters.

We want to hear from you! Take the ultimate Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 survey now.

'Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity' will let players battle through the Great Calamity, 100 years before the events in 'BotW.' Koei Tecmo / Nintendo

Here's how long that should take you and how to unlock every member of the cast.

Spoilers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity ahead.

How long does it take to beat Age of Calamity?

On average, gamers report spending 21 hours to complete Age of Calamity's campaign. Main quests are divvied up by the game's 18 playable characters, which you'll need to complete to get the credits to roll. But there are plenty of other missions to undertake that will net you unique rewards.

Completionists who want to check off every last side quest are in for a much longer excursion. It has taken players roughly 65 hours to finish the non-mandatory missions the Koei Tecmo sprinkled throughout Hyrule.

'Age of Calamity' will most gamers about 21 hours to complete. Koei Tecmo / Nintendo

How many chapters are there in Age of Calamity?

Age of Calamity consists of seven chapters , which vary in length and will introduce you to new characters that will become playable once you complete their story missions. Certain chapters will also unlock powerful new weapons for characters, so there's plenty to look forward to as you battle through the Great Calamity.

Chapter 1

The Battle of Hyrule Field

Road to the Ancient Lab (Unlocks Impa and Zelda)

Chapter 2

Mipha, the Zora Princess (Unlocks Mipha)

Daruk, the Goron Hero (Unlocks Daruk)

Revali, the Rito Warrior (Unlocks Revali)

Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief (Unlocks Urbosa)

The Yiga Clan Attacks!

Completing certain chapters will unlock new playable characters, like Urbosa. Koei Tecmo / Nintendo

Chapter 3

Freeing Korok Forest (Unlocks Hestu and Monk Maz Koshia)

The Road Home, Besieged

Chapter 4

Akkala Tower

Destroy the Yiga Clan!

When Courage Fails

Chapter 5

Calamity Strikes

Water and Fire (Unlocks Sidon and Yunobo)

Air and Lightning (Unlocks Teba and Riju)

But some characters need to be unlocked in another way. Koei Tecmo / Nintendo

Chapter 6

Relentless as a Waterfall

Each Step Like Thunder (Unlocks Master Kohga)

Chapter 7

The Great Plateau

All Hyrule, United (Unlocks King Rhoam)

The Future of Hyrule

How to unlock all playable characters in Age of Calamity?

You'll begin Age of Calamity as The Legend of Zelda's voiceless protagonist, Link, and unlock 14 other characters as you progress through all seven chapters of the game. Once you've done that, there are still four more members of the roster to reveal:

Great Fairies

Unlock this four-in-one character by completing all four Fairy Fountain challenges that become available after Chapter 4. To begin these head to the Gerudo Desert once you've received the "Offering Help on the Road" mission, which begins the quest chain.

The Great Fairies can only be unlocked by completing a side mission. Koei Tecmo / Nintendo

Terrako

This egg-shaped Guardian is available to unlock after you've completed the entire Age of Calamity campaign and collected 50 Terrako components that are scattered across Hyrule.

Calamity Ganon

You'll need to complete the whole main story, unlock Terrako, and reach level 74 before you qualify to play as Calamity Ganon. Once you've met all of those requirements, a challenge called "Versus Calamity Ganon" will appear, which you'll need to complete to unlock the evil spirit.