It’s time for Princess Peach to shine in Princess Peach: Showtime, out for Nintendo Switch on March 22. Peach is the star of a game for the first time since 2005’s Super Princess Peach, and this time, she gets a unique suite of powers based on the game’s theatrical premise. Made for a younger audience, Princess Peach: Showtime! keeps it simple, and it has a relatively short story to match. But if you’re reading this, you’re probably wondering one thing: how long it the game? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how long it will take to beat Princess Peach: Showtime! and how much side content there is to keep you busy after that.

How long does it take to beat Princess Peach: Showtime?

Princess Peach takes the stage to save Sparkle Theater in Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo

Princess Peach: Showtime! is a short adventure that you should be able to finish in just a few sessions. It should only take six to eight hours to finish its story playing at an average pace. Levels are linear, with a few secrets hidden in them, so there’s not much room to wander, either.

In total, there are 30 normal stages in Princess Peach: Showtime, plus five boss stages. Those are broken up by Peach’s transformations. She can take on 10 different forms, and each one gets three stages devoted to it. Levels can be quite short, often lasting just a few minutes each, so it’s easy to break your time with the game into easily manageable chunks.

How much side content is in Princess Peach: Showtime?

Each transformation in Princess Peach: Showtime! changes how the game is played. Nintendo

Princess Peach: Showtime! doesn’t have too many side activities, but there are a few additional challenges that can keep you playing for a bit longer. Each stage includes a number of hidden Sparkle Gems to collect. Many can be found just by playing through the level normally, but some require you to perform well in specific sections, and others are stored away in hidden rooms. Collecting them all could add a few hours to the game.

There are also ribbons hidden throughout each stage, which unlock additional outfits for Princess Peach and her companion, Stella. To find these, you’ll need to rescue a character in danger, which usually means doing a little exploring off the main path and solving another challenge.

At certain points in the game, side activities will also be unlocked. Once you clear a floor of the Sparkle Theater, where the game takes place, by beating each of its four levels you’ll unlock a rehearsal stage. These put you into one of Princess Peach’s 10 roles, where you’ll have to score a certain number of points under a time limit. Different roles have different gameplay mechanics, so each of these rehearsals includes its own challenges, and testing your skills this way will likewise add some time to the game.

Once you beat the final boss, a friendly ninja will be added to each stage, apprentices of the Ninja Sparkla, whose power Peach borrows for her transformation. The levels themselves won’t be changed, but it’s one more challenge that can keep you playing if you already like what each level offers.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is available on Nintendo Switch.