Doom is back for another stomp-the-grounds experience, and it’s no-holds-barred action against hordes of fiends, plus one cybernetic dragon. While the soundtrack is nowhere near as memorable as Doom Eternal’s, this prequel, Doom: The Dark Ages, explores the events before Doom (2016), following the hero, the Doom Slayer as he becomes responsible for saving the world from demons. Reviews for the game have gone up, and our writer gave Doom an 8/10, saying, “what id Software has delivered makes for a very satisfying shooter in its own right.”

How Long Does It Take to Beat Doom: The Dark Ages?

The Doom Slayer is kind of funny but all powerful. id Software/Bethesda/Xbox

Fans have been wondering for months how long the game is. Developers have already said before in interviews that Dark Ages will be longer than Doom Eternal was as the studio focused on building out a meatier campaign than the previous entries. Doom itself has never had a particularly lengthy game time. Unlike open world games or RPGs, the frenetically paced shooter usually clocks in at just over a dozen hours, at least in past series.

Just how much time do you need to squirrel away to get Doom Slayer across the metaphoric finish line? I’ve consulted our reviewer and he estimates it will take players 25 hours to complete the 22-chaptered campaign, and roughly 35 hours for completionists.

How Much Side Content is in Doom: The Dark Ages?

The prequel before the events of Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal has no side content. id Software/Bethesda/Xbox

Doom: The Dark Ages abandoned its multiplayer mode and extra features to sink all its time into the main campaign. That means that while the maps themselves in the main story have plenty of things to explore, the game itself does not contain additional side content. Instead Achievements and Trophies are tied to weapon mastery, and unlocking all weapon types.

There’s also no New Game Plus, or benefit to beating the entire game and then replaying it. The game does contain a range of difficulty options, which will affect your overall length of playtime. For an additional challenge, you can play on the hardest settings, but those aren’t locked by needing to beat the game first.

Will there be DLC for Doom: The Dark Ages?

For those who think the base game is not enough, luckily, the developers have planned to add more downloadable content. While a release date hasn’t been announced, a premium edition of Doom that comes with DLC retails for an extra $30 more than the standard version. More details of what this DLC contains have yet to be revealed.

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released May 15, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.