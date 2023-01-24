Everything you need to know about Honkai: Star Rail's upcoming final beta

Honkai: Star Rail has reached its penultimate stop. HoYoverse’s space-themed adventure just announced its last beta coming in February, which means fans have one final chance to participate until the game’s official release.

Inverse had a positive impression of it from our preview with the previous beta, and we recommend you take that chance if you’re even vaguely a fan of Genshin Impact or anime-inspired RPGs in general. It’s got everything you would want in a free-to-play RPG, including breathtaking visuals, charming characters, and a turn-based system that doesn’t get old.

Here’s everything you need to know about Honkai: Star Rail’s final beta.

How can I sign up for the final Honkai: Star Rail beta?

Click the sign-up button on the front page. HoYoverse

You can sign up for the Honkai: Star Rail beta directly from the official website. Sign-ups begin January 24 and end on February 2, shortly before the actual beta starts.

What platforms is the final Honkai: Star Rail beta available for?

The Honkai: Star Rail beta will be available on PC, iOS, and Android. There’s also the option to playtest on more than one platform, with cross-save and cross-play.

When will the final Honkai: Star Rail beta take place?

The Honkai: Star Rail beta starts on February 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. At that point, you should’ve already received instructions on how to participate in the beta via email or Discord. Note that not everyone will be chosen to participate in the beta.

What changes were made in the final Honkai: Star Rail beta?

HoYoverse confirmed that it added the new area Xianzhou Luofu and its characters to the final Honkai: Star Rail beta. In that sense, even players who made it to the “end” of the previous beta will have plenty of new areas to explore and characters to playtest.

Other than that, many of the changes have yet to be announced or seen. We’ll find out when the beta drops.

What is the Honkai: Star Rail release date?

Honkai: Star Rail doesn’t have an exact release date yet. HoYoverse confirmed that it would be released in 2023, though.

What is Honkai: Star Rail gameplay like?

Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG, which differs from HoYoverse’s other titles. It’s the developer’s first time developing a game with a turn-based system.

The player can have up to four characters in their team at one time. Each character has their own “type,” which has its own unique strengths and resistances. Ideally, players would swap characters in and out to tackle enemies of specific types, especially because you can gain extra turns and bonuses for taking advantage of weaknesses.

Is Honkai: Star Rail a gacha game?

Yes, Honkai: Star Rail is a gacha game. Players will receive certain characters for free, but others will be locked behind a random-chance banner. Gacha characters aren’t guaranteed, especially 5-stars. You get at least one character for each type for free, though. There’s also a “beginner banner” that guarantees one 5-star within the first 50 pulls.