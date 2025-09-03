Since Hollow Knight came out in 2015, fans of the grim Metroidvania have been eagerly awaiting its followup, Silksong. And now, more than six years after it was announced that Silksong would be a standalone game instead of DLC, it’s finally here.

Given how highly anticipated Silksong has been, developer Team Cherry has had no need of fancy showcases or preorder campaigns to drum up interest, so its release will be handled a little differently from what you might be used to. Here’s when Hollow Knight: Silksong launches and everything else you need to know about its release date.

When Is the Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Date and Unlock Time?

Team Cherry announced Silksong’s release date in a new trailer two weeks before launch.

As Team Cherry announced with a trailer on its YouTube channel, Silksong will be released on September 4. That’s caused a wave of other indie games to move their release dates to avoid competing with the much-hyped sequel, including Demonschool and Little Witch in the Woods.

While games often unlock at midnight local time, that won’t be the case this time. Instead, it’s actually pinned to midnight on September 5 in Australia, where Team Cherry is located. That means that for most other players, it will unlock over the course of the day on the 4th. Here’s when it’s available in various time zones:

7 a.m. PDT (U.S. West Coast)

10 a.m. EDT (U.S. East Coast)

3 p.m. BST (The U.K.)

4 p.m. CEST (Europe)

11 p.m. JST (Japan)

Silksong stars Hornet, a rival of the player character from the original Hollow Knight. Team Cherry

What Platforms Will Hollow Knight: Silksong Launch On?

Like Hollow Knight before it, Silksong will be available on a wide range of platforms, since it doesn’t need the latest hardware to run well. At launch, it will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, and PC. Despite what was originally announced, Silksong unfortunately won’t be coming to the Wii U, given that a decade has passed since it was first promised for Nintendo’s now-outdated console.

Can You Preload Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Nope! Unlike most games, Silksong isn’t even offering preorders. When the game’s release date was announced, Team Cherry revealed that it wouldn’t be doing preorders or even sending review copies to critics, opting to make it available for everyone at the same time. That means that there’s no early access or preloading period, and you shouldn’t expect to see reviews for Silksong until a bit after launch either.

Silksong is one of the most anticipted indie games in the past decade. Team Cherry

How Much Will Hollow Knight: Silksong cost?

Silksong will sell for $20 on every platform. That puts it just $5 above the price of Hollow Knight, which is to be expected. There was some speculation that Team Cherry would ask a higher price given how long the game has taken to make, but it ended up at a very predictable $20. Anyone who backed the original game on Kickstarter will receive Silksong for free on launch day, as it was originally promised to them in the form of DLC. Silksong also launches on Xbox Game Pass.

Hollow Knight: Silksong launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, and PC on September 4.