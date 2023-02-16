Your Ultimate Hogwarts Legacy Sophronia Franklin Quiz Cheat Sheet

Hogwarts Legacy is here, and in case you were worried: Yes, it has a know-it-all character in the style of Hermione Granger. A huge amount of the fantasy in playing through this chapter of the Wizarding World is in dueling, brewing potions, learning curses, and exploring the grounds, but there’s also an opportunity for players to show off all the knowledge they’ve attained over the years. And that opportunity come from the third-year Ravenclaw student Sophronia Franklin. If you need a refresher or you just want to make extra-sure you don’t get a question wrong, you’ve come to the right place.

Sophronia Franklin quiz answers

During one mid-game quest where players are working to unlock the Transfiguration spell, they’ll need to acquire a Field Guide Page from the Library. In order to attain it, they’ll have to go through a round of questions before Ms. Franklin will relent and let you access the book. You can then optionally go through two more quizzes of increasing difficulty if you so desire.

Playing along not only allows you to show off all the trivia you know, but you’ll also be rewarded with three Wiggenweld Potions, an Edurus Potion, and a Maxima potion, which is useful if you’re running low on any of these and don’t want to take the time and resources to brew them. We’ve got the questions Sophronia will ask and the correct answers for each question listed below.

First Quiz

“Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch?”

Correct answer: The Golden Snidget

“Which potion is commonly referred to as Liquid Luck?”

Correct answer: Felix Felicis

“The tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artifacts?”

Correct answer: The Deathly Hallows

“Which ball in Quidditch is the largest?”

Correct answer: The Quaffle

“True or false: Polyjuice Potion allows the drinker to change species?”

Correct answer: False

You can ride a broom in Hogwarts Legacy but where is the Quidditch? WB Interactive

Second Quiz

“What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic?”

Correct answer: The Wizard’s Council

“Which dragon breed is the smallest?”

Correct answer: The Peruvian Vipertooth

“Who founded the village of Hogsmeade?”

Correct answer: Hengist of Woodcroft

“The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghoul with what other magical creature?”

Correct answer: A Demiguise

“What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold?”

Correct answer: The Patronus Charm

“Who published the Law of Elemental Transfiguration?”

Correct answer: Gamp

“What does the Hogwarts motto translate to?”

Correct answer: Never tickle a sleeping dragon

“Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth?”

Correct answer: The Runespoor

“Where is Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry?”

Correct answer: Mount Greylock

“What is the most powerful love potion known to wizardkind?”

Correct answer: Amortentia

Something is a-brewin’. Is it a love potion? WB Interactive

Third Quiz

“Emeric the Evil was killed in a duel against who?”

Correct answer: Egbert the Egregious

“If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing?”

Correct answer: Haversacking

“A bite from a Mackled Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what?”

Correct answer: Bad luck

“What plant excretes stinksap?”

Correct answer: Mimbulus Mimbletonia

The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th-century wizard?”

Correct answer: Linfred of Stinchcombe

“In the Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the Elder Wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot?”

Correct answer: A single slipper

“The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world?”

Correct answer: North America

“Who is the Muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune?”

Correct answer: Sir Luckless

“The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name?”

Correct answer: The Loch Ness Monster

“Who was the first Minister of Magic?”

Correct answer: Ulick Gamp

Again, your ultimate reward here is a few different potions. While it’s nothing extraordinary by any means, this little side quest is still a good chance for any Potterheads to flex their lore knowledge. Make Hermione — and Sophronia — proud!