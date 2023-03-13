How to Find Every Demiguise Location in Hogwarts Legacy

You may not be able to imagine how inconvenient life was before Floo Powder was invented, but you can definitely imagine how convenient picking locks is. If you want to be able to pick every single lock in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll want to reach the highest rank possible for the lock-picking spell.

That involves a rather tedious quest, as you’ll need to track down a number of Demiguise statues. Fortunately, we’ve got the location of every single one right here for you.

Demiguise Locations: How to start finding them

You won’t be able to collect any Demiguises before a certain point in the main path of the game. Fortunately, this is relatively early on and impossible to miss. The quest is called “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament” and involves Gladwin Moon, the groundskeeper at Hogwarts, hiring you to get rid of all the Demiguise statues around. Gladwin Moon is terrified of the creatures, so some practical jokers decided it would be great fun to put them all around Hogwarts and the surrounding inhabited areas.

Each Demiguise statue holds a moon — the humor of these jokesters knows no bounds — and it’s these moons that you’ll be handing in to Mr. Moon. He’ll be rewarding you for your time, granting you increased levels of Alohomora, the unlocking spell.

With level one Alohamora, you can unlock level I locks. Level 2 Alohomora unlocks level II locks, and naturally, level three Alohomora unlocks level III locks. Lockpicking may not be as exciting as the Unforgivable Curses, but it’s certainly a practical addition to your arsenal of spells.

There are 30 Demiguises in the game, and I’ve divided their locations between Hogwarts itself, the village of Hogsmeade, and then the surrounding wizarding hamlets that dot the Scottish countryside.

It’s important to note that you can’t collect Demiguise Moons during the day, so if you find one at the wrong hour, you’ll need to use the map to wait until nighttime.

Demiguise Locations: Hogwarts Castle

There are ten Demiguise statues within Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You’ll have to grab some of these are part of the main quest.

Demiguise #1 North Exit Wall

WB Games

Travel to the North Exit Floo Powder point, then turn around and take a left, going into the door that is under the stairs.

Demiguise #2 Divination Classroom

Demiguise #3 Professor Fig’s Classroom

To find this Demiguise Moon, simply head to Professor Fig’s classroom, going up the stairs in the back and then heading to the back of the second room. The Demiguise Moon will be to the left of the fireplace.

Demiguise #4 Muggle Studies

Head to the Bell Tower Courtyard fast travel point. From there, take an immediate left up the stairs and then a left down the stairs, heading down past the statue of a sleeping dragon. Go into the Muggle Studios room and take an immediate right to find a Demiguise moon.

Demiguise #5 The Great Hall

Go to the Great Hall, then to a room on the right. This Demiguise Moon is found on a table in the middle of the room.

Demiguise #6 The Library

Go to the Library, then into the Restricted Section. Make your way down to the very bottom in order to collect this moon.

Demiguise #7 Faculty Tower

Head to the Faculty Tower fast travel point. Head down the stairs until you find a locked bathroom with an out of order sign. Head in, then head to the middle stall to collect this Demiguise Moon.

Demiguise #8 Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower

Head to the bottom floor of the Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower, then take a right next to the stairs. There’s a locked door with two gargoyles (it’s a Level II lock) and the Demiguise Moon is on a desk inside the room.

Demiguise #9 Beasts Classroom

Head to the Beasts Classroom, then unlock the Level II lock on the building. The Demiguise is in the back.

Demiguise #10 Potions Classroom

Head to the Potions Classroom Floo Powder point. From there, head down the stairs to your left until come upon a door to the left with a Level I lock. Go through it, then look for a door with a Level II lock on the left. The Demiguise is inside.

Demiguise Locations: Hogsmeade

Nine Demiguise statues are located in the village of Hogsmeade, to which all roads seem to lead.

Demiguise #11 Tomes and Scrolls

Go inside Tomes and Scrolls, past the shopkeeper and to the left, to find this Demiguise.

Demiguise #12 Three Broomsticks

Go into the Three Broomsticks, then head all the way up the stairs until you come to a door with a Level I lock. The Demiguise Moon is waiting on the central table inside.

Demiguise #13 House beside Three Broomsticks

Facing the Three Broomsticks, head to the right, then look to the left for a house with three windows. The Demiguise is inside.

Demiguise #14 Hog’s Head

Go to the Hog’s Head tavern, then go past the bar and fight this Demiguise on the left.

Demiguise #15 Dervish and Banges

Go to Dervish and Banges, a shop in the town square that is right next to the Wizardwear clothing shop. The Demiguise can be found right in the front of the shop.

Demiguise #16 House beside Brood and Peck

Directly across from Brood and Peck, you’ll see this house with a Level I lock. The Demiguise is on the fireplace mantle.

Demiguise #17 House behind Honeydukes

Right behind Honeydukes sweet shop, there’s a house with a Level I lock. There’s a Demiguide inside on a small table

Demiguise #18 House near Tomes and Scrolls

Head to the alley to the right of Tomes and Scrolls, then enter the house with a Level II lock to find this Demiguise Moon.

Demiguise #19 House near J. Pippin’s Potions

A house next to J. Pippin’s Potions has a Level II lock. Go inside and go upstairs to find this Demiguise.

Demiguise Locations: Wizarding Hamlets

The last 11 Demiguise statues are scattered across the map, located at different wizarding hamlets to the south of Hogwarts Castle. Each Demiguise is at a different hamlet, which we’ve noted for each entry.

Demiguise #20 Upper Hogsfield

To the left of a well in the hamlet, there’s a small house. You’ll find this Demiguise immediately upon opening the door.

Demiguise #21 Pitt-Upon-Ford

Find the three-story house in the back of the hamlet, then go inside and all the way to the top until you find this moon.

Demiguise #22 Lower Hogsfield

Go inside the house without a lock and check beside the door for this Demiguise.

Demiguise #23 Aranshire

Look for the pointy house right next to the Floo Powder fast travel point, then go inside and upstairs to grab this moon.

Demiguise #24 Keenbridge

Find the pointy house surrounded by pumpkins that has a clothesline coming down its left side (when faced). Go inside for a Demiguise.

Demiguise #25 Brocburrow

At the center of town, look for the house just beyond the well and a Merlin Trial, and you’ll find a Demiguise inside.

Demiguise #26 Irondale

Look for the house with a chair next to it, as Althea Twiddle will sit here during daylight. Go inside and look behind the counter to nab a Demiguise.

Demiguise #27 Feldcroft

Directly north of the Floo Powder fast travel point, you’ll see a house with a clothes line coming down its side. Go inside and look to the left for another moon.

Demiguise #28 Marunweem

Look for the house in the center of town with a clothes line on its side. Head inside, then look behind the counter on the left for another Demiguise.

Demiguise #29 Bainburgh

Go inside the house directly left of the merchant stall that’s close to the Floo Powder fast travel point. Another Demiguise moon is waiting.

Demiguise #30 Cragcroft

Head to the center of town with the large tree. Look for a merchant, then go inside the house closest to said merchant. Go up the stairs to left and you’ll find the last Demiguise.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. It’s slated to launch on Xbox One and PS4 on May 4, and for Nintendo Switch on July 25.