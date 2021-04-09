IO Interactive is doubling down on Hitman 3 ’s post-launch support , even as they work on a new James Bond game. After individual February and March roadmaps, the developers are sticking to one theme going forward: The Seven Deadly Sins.

With seven promised seasons of post-launch content now confirmed, you’re probably wondering what to expect from Hitman 3 in the future. This is what we know about The Seven Deadly Sins DLC roadmap.

When are the Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins DLC release dates?

This new era of Hitman 3 DLC began on March 30, 2021 with the Season of Greed, which will last until May 9, 2021. In a blog post about the DLC, IO Interactive said that every season would last 4 to 6 weeks. The next season will begin on May 10, 2021. Following Greed, IO Interactive still has to theme DLC seasons around the remaining six deadly sins:

Pride Wrath Envy Lust Gluttony Sloth

The Season of Greed kicks things off with a longer season, but even if other Hitman 3 post-launch seasons are shorter, The Seven Deadly Sins will be the centerpiece of Hitman 3’s roadmap until at least October 2021, if not the end of the year. Each season will include new Featured Contracts, Escalations, Elusive Targets, and new items.

What is the Hitman 3 Season of Greed Roadmap?

While IO Interactive is still vague about future content packs, Hitman 3’s Season 3 has already begun and has a well-detailed roadmap. This update's centerpiece is the Dubai Escalation The Greed Enumeration, which is already available to players and yields special greed-themed rewards. The Easter-themed Berlin Egg Hunt Escalation is currently live and runs until April 12.

A new elusive target called The Collector is already active and will only be available to assassinate until April 19. On April 15, we can expect new Featured Contracts for Dubai and Dartmoor created by Two Angry Gamers on April 15. On April 23, the next elusive target called The Politician will become active in Hawke’s Bay.

The next Season of Greed Escalation, The Jinzhen Incident in Chongquing, will be added to the game on April 29. Achievement Hunter’s Featured Contracts in Berlin, Chongquing, and Mendoza will go live on May 6 to cap off the season's content. A game update will then happen on May 10 to fix some more bugs and transition the game to the next season.

If you want to see this all laid out nicely, check out the roadmap visual below:

What is the Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins DLC price?

There are a couple of ways you can go about getting this new DLC. If you know you’ll want all of the DLC that comes out for Hitman 3, you can buy the Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins Collection for $29.99 as it is not included in the Deluxe Edition of the game. Alternatively, players that find that just one of the seasons interests them can buy it individually for $4.99.

The Seven Deadly Sins Collection and Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins Act 1: Greed are the only ones available for purchase. The Elusive Targets and Featured Contracts also remain free for all players if you don’t want to pay for this DLC but still want to play more of this stealth game that helped redefine what a sequel could be.