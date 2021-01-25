How to beat Hitman 3's "A Matter of Guilt" challenge in 3 simple steps

Hitman 3’s Dartmoor level is full of secrets. The stealth game’s standout mission is a whodunit set in a mansion full of rich snobs. Agent 47 can take the role of a detective and choose to solve the family murder mystery. Like all good Hitman missions, there are multiple ways to solve the case, but one of them requires some extra sleuthing.

The challenge " A Matter of Guilt " has one of the most obtuse solutions in the game, requiring players to interact with a mysterious switch in the mansion. It’s a tricky one to solve, so here’s everything you need to know about the challenge.

1. Investigate Zachary Carlisle’s room

What you’ll need to do here is find enough evidence to prove that Zachary Carlisle’s death was actually a suicide. Load into the Dartmoor mission, disguise yourself as the detective, and go to Zachary’s room.

You’ll need to find every clue in his room, so take out your camera and start scanning. To start, scan his body and the glass on the table next to him. Next, head to the fireplace in the corner of the room and scan both his laptop and the suicide note on the table.

Finally, you’ll need to find his secret room . Head over to the opposite end of the room from the fireplace and look at the bookcases. Interact with one to open a hidden room. Interact with the mansion floor map and you’ll have everything you need to move on.

2. Get the walking cane

Here’s where things get more complicated. Head over to Emma and Gregory’s bedroom. You’ll need to break into it, so make sure to either equip a lockpick or find a crowbar.

The walking cane in Hitman 3's Thornbridge Manor. NamelessDreadx37x

Right when you step in, you’ll see a walking cane to your right. When you pick it up, the game logs it as a clue but doesn’t have much to say about it. All you know is that it’s a walking cane with a bulldog-shaped handle . While it may seem like nothing more than a fun weapon to bash people over the head with, it’s secretly the key (literally) to the whole mission.

3. Unlock the hidden room

If you’ve played the level casually, you may have come across a “ mysterious switch ” near the mansion’s library. Usually, it’s grayed out when you try to interact with it, with no indication of what’s even needed to unlock it.

The mysterious switch in Hitman 3's Thornbridge Manor. NamelessDreadx37x

Well, surprise: The cane is the key! Use it on the switch and you’ll open a secret room. When you head inside, you’ll find a mysterious letter inside. Pick it up and you’ll have all the clues you need to crack the case.

Now all that’s left to do is formally make the accusation. Let Mr. Fernsby know that you’re ready to solve the case and then head up to Alexa Carlisle’s office on the top floor of the mansion. When given the option to accuse, select Zachary, and Agent 47 will present his conclusion. Is it the correct answer? Probably not! But you’ll complete a challenge for doing it, and that’s all that really matters, right?