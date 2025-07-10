If you’re looking for a first-person shooter to play, Xbox Game Pass is filled to the brim with excellent options. Classic all-timers like Titanfall 2 and Doom Eternal. Satisfying gorefests like the Wolfenstein duology. And even throwbacks like the entirety of the Halo series.

But as great as these games are, how many actually come with a sense of humor? This month, Game Pass is adding a new title that manages to be both a fun shooter with interesting gameplay ideas, that also manages to make you crack a smile throughout. High On Life is a gem of a first-person shooter that adds a cartoonish wrinkle to gaming’s most action-packed genre.

High On Life is Squanch Games’ star-studded 2022 shooter about a teenager’s journey to save the world from an alien invasion. The unnamed protagonist and their older sister find themselves the unlikely last hopes of Earth when an intergalactic crime boss arrives on their cul-de-sac with hopes of turning all of humanity into psychedelics (putting the “high” in High On Life). After coming across a previously conquered, firearm-like alien species known as Gatlians, you team up with these talking guns in hopes of putting down these space criminals for good.

Squanch Games

The adventure takes you (and your entire house) to Blim City, a faraway space metropolis full of all sorts of alien species. You explore different sectors of the city and the broader galaxy, taking down each of the crime bosses' grotesque lieutenants until you’re confronting the top bad guy himself. Along the way, you meet new Gatlians that boost your firepower and traversal abilities. This is a Metroidvania through and through, one centered around crunchy combat, bouncy platforming, and kinetic boss fights.

Gatlians are voiced by a cast of familiar names comedy nerds will appreciate. JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tim Robinson (Friendship), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), and Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends) each deliver performances that are true to their style of stand-up and voice work. The only downside to the game’s excellent, “night at the local comedy club”-like vibes is the prominent role of disgraced Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland. Much of High On Life feels like a spin-off of the popular Adult Swim show. Players’ mileage may vary depending on their feelings about both Roiland and his off-kilter brand of science-fiction buffoonery.

Underneath the constant stream of visual gags and hilarious writing is a surprisingly fun and deep shooter. It’s a mix of fast movement and punchy impact, as players must use traversal and situational ammo to manage enemies. You’ll be using a grappling hook to zoom across battlefields, quickly switching to explosive grenade launchers and hyper-accurate snipers to pick off peculiar dealers, and bombastic shotguns to handle these foreign foes up close. Squanch Games didn’t cut corners for combat. High On Life is as fun to play as it is to listen to and watch.

Now’s an especially great time to give the game a try, as Squanch Games announced a sequel during this year’s Xbox Showcase. Its trailer suggests that it will continue the bizarre tales of Blim City, and expand combat with a focus on faster, skateboard-bound movement mechanics and a new cast of talkative Gatlians. The game is due sometime this Winter, so running through the nine-hour-long original is the perfect way to get ready for it.

High On Life is a super funny shooter with substance to back it up. Combat is exciting, varied, and rewarding. And its relentless barrage of jokes, one-liners, and cameos makes it a breeze to get through in a weekend or two. High On Life is a fantastic game that shooter and comedy fans will like equally.

High On Life is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.