The recently released Hades II may be a game mostly about combat, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take a little time for some constructive pursuits along the way. To both earn certain upgrades and progress through certain stages of the story, you’ll need to perform incantations at Hecate’s cauldron at the Crossroads base, and to do that, you’ll need to do some digging, literally.

Plants are crucial ingredients in many incantations, some of which you’ll only get by finding seeds out in the world and growing them in your own garden. Here’s where you can find every type of seed in Hades II and how to collect them as quickly as possible.

Where to find seeds in Hades II

Hades II reminds you to take some time out of your day to touch grass. Supergiant Games

Each kind of seed only appears in one region of the game, so if you need to find a certain type, that can help you decide whether to tackle a run in the Underworld or on Mt. Olympus. Fortunately, most of the seeds you need early on are found in the early stages of the Underworld, with seeds that become helpful later showing up on Mt. Olympus or the final stages of the Underworld. Seeds appear when you dig in patches of dirt out in the world, which can only be collected once you’ve unlocked the Silver Spade at the Crossroads by completing the Night’s Craftwork incantation then purchasing the spade from the Silver Pool.

Heading down from the Crossroads, you’ll find Nightshade seeds in Erebus, followed by Cattail seeds in Oceanus, Wheat seeds in the Mourning Fields, and Poppy seeds in Tartarus.

Aboveground, you’ll find Garlic cloves in Ephyra, then Mandrake seeds in the Rift of Thessaly, Olive branches in the first stage of Mt. Olympus, and Plankton (which grows Snake-Reeds) on the Mt. Olympus Summit.

A final seed type, Origin seeds, can only be found through Chaos Gates, which can appear in any region, and produce Thalamus when planted. You can also receive Mystery seeds from any digging spot, purchase them from Wells of Charon or Shrines of Hermes, or offered by Narcissus and Demeter. Mystery seeds can turn into almost any plant, other than Snake-Reeds and Thalamus.

How to find seeds and grow plants faster in Hades II

Finding seeds is largely about luck, but there are some ways to tip the scales in your favor. Supergiant Games

Once you have the seeds you’re looking for, you need to plant them in your garden back at the Crossroads to harvest useful plants. You earn two gardening plots by completing the Flourishing Soil incantation at the cauldron, for the cost of one Moly (a flower you’ll find in the world without needing to grow it from seeds). The Rich Soil and Verdant Soil incantations unlock two more plots each but only appear later in the game.

Each seed takes a certain number of encounters to fully grow, measured by a number that appears over the gardening plot when it’s planted. Taking on Chaos Trials can be a good way to knock out a few encounters without going for a full run into the Underworld or Mt. Olympus. An even speedier way to grow plants is to take an NPC to the hot springs or for another social activity at the Crossroads, which automatically causes some time to pass.

There’s also one good (and adorable) way to speed up the rate that you find seeds. Once you unlock the ability to recruit animal familiars, you can find Hecate’s hound, Hecuba, while exploring. Feed the infernal pup a treat (unlocked with the Faith of Familiar Spirits incantation) and it will become a companion you can bring with you on each trip of the Crossroads. Hecuba increases the chance of finding digging spots in the wild, and further incantations allow you to upgrade each familiar. In Hecuba’s case, you can choose to increase the chance of finding digging spots further while they accompany you.

Hades II is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.