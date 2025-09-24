After more than a year in early access, one of the year’s biggest indie games is finally getting its 1.0 release. Players have already gotten a lot of hands-on time with Hades II during early access, but now, it’s finally time to finish the story.

The 1.0 version of Hades II adds the final chapter of the story as well as end-game activities after beating both of the game’s final bosses. Whether you jumped in to play the game as it was being developed or you’ve held off for the final release, here’s when you can jump into the Underworld as Melinoë.

When Is the Hades II Release Date and Time?

Hades II is the second highly anticipated indie sequel to hit in September, coming just weeks after Hollow Knight: Silksong.

As developer Supergiant Games announced two weeks before the game’s release, Hades II launches on September 25. Its simultaneous launch worldwide means players will be getting started at very different local times depending on where they live. Here’s when Hades II 1.0 unlocks:

9 a.m. PDT (U.S. West Coast)

12 p.m. EDT (U.S. East Coast)

5 p.m. BST (The U.K.)

6 p.m. CEST (Europe)

1 a.m. JST, September 26 (Japan)

2 a.m. AEST, September 26 (Australia)

What Platforms Will Hades II Launch On?

Like the original Hades, Hades II is expected to come to all platforms — eventually. At launch, Hades II is exclusive to PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch, with no announced PlayStation or Xbox versions. Switch 2 owners who purchase the Switch edition will be able to download a free upgrade adding 120 frames-per-second performance in docked mode and 60 frames-per-second in handheld mode. On PC, the game is on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Hades II is Steam Deck verified at launch.

Hades II adds the final chapter of Melinoë’s journey in September. BioWare

Does Hades II support cross-saves?

Yes, cross-saves are available between the Nintendo Switch and PC editions of Hades II. That means that if you’ve played the early access version on PC but want to move to the Switch version for the full release, you’ll be able to carry your progress over. If Hades II does end up on PlayStation and Xbox, it’s likely that saves will carry over to the new platforms as well, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

Can you Preload Hades II?

Since Hades II is available in early access, PC players can already download and even play most of the game. The 1.0 update will still need to be downloaded on release day, but having the rest of the game loaded should speed the process up a bit.

On Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, there is no option for preloading so far, but the game is available to preorder from the eShop so it can be downloaded as soon as it’s unlocked.

Will there be a Hades II physical edition?

At launch, Hades II will only be available digitally, but it won’t stay that way forever. A physical edition of Hades II is in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, which will be compatible with the original Switch as well. The physical edition will be available on November 20, with the full game on the cartridge (as opposed to the Switch 2’s controversial game-key cards). A character art book and download code for the Hades II soundtrack will be included with the physical edition. However, the physical edition will cost $50, a $20 increase over the digital edition.

Hades II launches on Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2, Mac, and PC on September 25.