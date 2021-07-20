GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: All 10 new cars and auto shops, explained

Grand Theft Auto Online just got its next big update in the form of the Los Santos Tuners expansion. In this guide, we’ll outline the basics of the latest patch, including its new cars and races, along with how to buy your own auto shop.

How to start the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

All players have to do is load up the game with the latest update installed to get started with the new content. After a few minutes walking around Los Santos, you’ll receive a text from a woman named Mimi telling you to head to the LS Car Meet in Cypress Flats for some fast and furious action. The location is marked by an “LS” icon on your map.

When you get there, you’ll need to purchase a membership from Mimi, which costs $50,000. If you want to experience most of the new DLC, that’s your minimum entrance fee. Once you pay it, you’ll be able to participate in specialized races from the Race Organizer, who’s marked by a waving silhouette on your map. You can also use the Test Track, a vast open space designed to test cars. You can also drive Test Ride cars for free.

You may see a sweet car in the center of the Car Meet too. That’s the specialized ride earned by completing the Prize Ride Challenge. Access it by opening your interaction menu, selecting LS Car Meet,, and then choosing Prize Ride Challenge.

There are other extras like an exclusive clothing shop and tattoo parlor, and these offer cosmetics that can be purchased and earned by leveling up your Reputation. Reputation is earned by interacting with the new DLC. This could mean spending time in the Car Meet, doing races, or completing other special tasks tied to auto shops. There are 1,000 Tuners Reputation levels, so get ready to grind!

GTA Online Tuners update new cars list

Once you’ve taken a look at the basics of the DLC, you might also be curious about the new cars as well. The update currently features 10 new cars split across Legendary Motorsports and Southern San Andreas Super Autos. To see the full selection, open the internet browser on your phone to access their respective websites.

You’ll notice each car has a Buy Now price. This is unlocked instantly and is a bit expensive. The Trade Price, however, is lower and can be unlocked by leveling up your Reputation. Here’s the full list of new cars and their prices.

Legendary Motorsports

Jester RR: Trade Price $1,477,500 / Buy Now $1,970,000

The Jester RR in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

ZR350: Trade Price $1,2,11,250 / Buy Now $1,615,000

The ZR350 in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

Euros: Trade Price $1,350,000 / Buy Now $1,800,000

The Euros in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

Tailgater S: Trade Price $1,121,250 / Buy Now $1,495,000

The Tailgater S in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vapid Dominator GTT: Trade Price $915,000 / Buy Now $1,220,000

The Vapid Dominator in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

Karin Futo GTX: Trade Price $1,192,500 / Buy Now $1,590,000

The Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

Annis Remus: Trade Price $1,027,500 / Buy Now $1,370,000

The Annis Remus in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

Karin Calico GTF: Trade Price $1,496,250 / Buy Now $1,995,000

The Karin Calico in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

Vulcar Warrener HKR: Trade Price $945,000 / Buy Now $1,260,000

The Vulcar Warrener HKR in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

Dinka RT3000: Trade Price $1,286,250 / Buy Now $1,715,000

The RT3000 in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

How to buy an auto shop in GTA Online

One of the other major features of the Tuners update is the opportunity to buy your own auto shop. To do that, open up your phone, select “money and services,” and then “mazebankforeclosures.” You’ll see the option to filter out five auto shops at varied locations.

Mesa: $1,920,000

Rancho: $1,750,000

Strawberry: $1,705,000

Mission Row: $1,670,000

Burton: $1,830,000

These are just the base prices for each building. The fees are significantly increased by adding customizations in style, tint, emblems, and even hiring staff. In the Extras menu, it’s possible to add personal quarters and car lifts if you choose to do so.

Once you’ve purchased an auto shop, you unlock your customizations by doing a starter mission at the job board. After that task is done, you can accrue money and Reputation by customizing cars for your customers.