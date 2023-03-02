50 Cent May Have Just Revealed a Huge GTA 6 Clue

GTA 6 leaks are a dime a dozen. Fans of Rockstar’s flagship crime RPG have been hankering for updates about the new GTA game since the company confirmed that the game was in development. Some even believe that it might be coming sooner than one would expect. Even so, the latest viral leak has a celebrity name attached to it. Rapper 50 Cent posted a GTA-related image on Instagram with a promise that he would explain more later.

“I will explain this later, [Green Light Gang],” he wrote in the post. “This shit bigger than POWER trust me.”

His post includes a pink icon of what appears to be cards with palm tree art in the background. The “Vice City” logo is etched across the front.

If the image looks familiar, that’s because it is. It’s the Kingpin achievement trophy that you get from unlocking all achievements in the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Definitive Edition. It’s especially notable, considering Rockstar hasn’t even confirmed the location of its upcoming GTA game. Vice City has been a popular guess for years.

As for the actual text, 50 Cent regularly uses the term Green Light Gang in his own marketing. He hosted a music festival last year called the Green Light Gang Experience in Malta. Power, a crime drama that he helped produce, wrapped up its final season in 2020. It received mixed ratings from reviewers but ended up successful enough to run for five seasons and win more than one nomination in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) Image Awards. 50 Cent sang the opening theme and played a reoccurring character named Kanan.

Now, Power wasn’t the biggest show, but comparing an upcoming project to something personal of his doesn’t seem like anything short of a compliment from 50 Cent. He didn’t give any clues as to what his involvement with GTA could be, but fans have their own guesses.

In February 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that the next GTA game was in development at the bottom of one of its community announcements. Rockstar Games

50 Cent has enough experience collaborating with people that it’s difficult to believe that he would purposely break a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) without reason. It could be a coordinated “leak” or drip marketing tactic to build hype before an upcoming official Rockstar Games announcement. Still, fans aren’t sure what that announcement would be. The two most popular theories are either 50 Cent is directly involved with the upcoming GTA game or another GTA-related project like a TV series.

“Given Take Two's owner has noted wanting to dip into movies and TV in the past 5 years, I could see a Vice City show being one of [the possibilities],” one Redditor wrote. “This could also just be leaking 50's involvement in the upcoming 6, but he doesn't seem like the person to take an NDA as a joke.”

Others see the Instagram post simply as a marketing tactic. “Rappers have promoted new content in GTA Online before it’s been officially shown but known about. This is likely a marketing beat,” another commenter replied. Most notably, Dr. Dre worked with Rockstar Games in GTA 5.

We still don’t know much about GTA 6, including if it’s actually called GTA 6. However, the little promo that 50 Cent posted is hopefully a hint at more to come during the games announcement season. It’s been over half a year since Rockstar addressed its biggest GTA leak, so it’s about time for an official reveal.