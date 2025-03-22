Wrath earns its place as one of the seven deadly sins. Few things like pure, unbridled rage can cause more harm to those around us or our own self-inflicted wounds. It’s a difficult subject to explore because of how wrath excites us. We love a good power fantasy, and wrath is power wrapped in revenge. Its one-dimensional nature often undercuts the depth beneath that roiling surface. Plenty of video games traffic in wrath-as-motive, introducing us to a wronged protagonist who gets to punch their way through whatever story is draped across the combat mechanics. Twenty years ago, we got the definitive game about wrath, and it built itself into a saga that never stopped reckoning with the consequences.

God of War debuted on PlayStation 2 on March 22, 2005. You’ve no doubt heard of it, in large part thanks to Kratos, the tragic hero at the center of story whose popularity made him into a mascot for Sony and an icon for a generation of gamers. His rage-fueled quest for revenge spanned almost a decade and launched one of the most successful franchises of all-time.

Developed by Sony Santa Monica, the game was a revelation, blending brutal combat, mythological storytelling, and cinematic presentation in a way that felt groundbreaking for the era. Nearly two decades later, the God of War franchise remains one of gaming’s most celebrated. But what made the original God of War so successful, and how did it lay the foundation for a franchise that continues to evolve today?

At its core, God of War was a power fantasy done right. It put players in the role of Kratos, a Spartan warrior on a blood-soaked quest for revenge against Ares, the titular God of War. The game’s combat was visceral and responsive, with the swords-on-a-chain Blades of Chaos delivering fluid, combo-heavy action that felt like a natural evolution of the character action games of the early 2000s. Unlike its predecessors, however, God of War emphasized accessibility without sacrificing depth, allowing players to feel powerful while still rewarding skillful play.

The game’s cinematic ambitions were equally important to its success. From the opening Hydra battle to the towering scale of Pandora’s Temple, God of War constantly pushed the PS2 hardware to its limits. Its seamless blend of gameplay and storytelling, punctuated by quick-time events (then a fresh innovation rather than an overused trope), made every major encounter feel like a set piece ripped straight from a Hollywood blockbuster.

Kratos pefected a visceral combat style focused on chaining hits and combos with delightfully bloody results. Sony

Perhaps the most enduring aspect of God of War was its approach to storytelling. While Kratos was initially a one-dimensional avatar of rage, his backstory — the loss of his wife and child due to his own actions — added layers to his character. The game’s use of Greek mythology wasn’t just window dressing; it was woven into the very fabric of its world, giving players a sense of awe and power as they faced iconic gods and monsters.

The game’s massive success made a sequel inevitable, and God of War II (2007) refined the formula even further. By the time the franchise reached the PS3 era with God of War III (2010), Kratos had become a pop culture icon. However, by the end of the PS3 generation, the formula was beginning to feel stale. Kratos went from complex tragihero to edgelord caricature and the once-scintillating blend of horniness and fighting began to border on misogyny. While the gameplay and design always remained best-in-class, Sony released nine God of War games across its various platforms in just seven years. It seemed like Kratos’ story was over. It wasn’t.

God of War went beyond sponge-y mobs of minions to shocase some truly cinematic boss battles. Sony

Santa Monica Studios revived the franchise in 2018 for PlayStation 4. Simply titled God of War this was more than a mere reboot. It was a bold reimagining of a character many gamers thought they knew. Kratos was a father now, and portrayed as a remorseful recluse who didn’t want to reckon with the wreckage of his wrathful past. This thoughtful maturation was at odds with who the character used to be, but fans and critics alike embraced the new Kratos. 2018’s God of War received heaps of praise, won numerous awards, and sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Looking back, God of War (2005) was more than just a great action game. It was a blueprint for what a blockbuster franchise could be and set a standard for combat, cinematic presentation, and mythological storytelling that continues to influence game design today. Without it, the modern God of War games wouldn’t exist, and gaming as a whole would be missing one of its most enduring sagas.