Everything we know about God of War 5

Since its debut in 2005, the God of War video game franchise has been a Sony PlayStation staple. The bloody, mythology-inspired hack-and-slash franchise has won over a generation of gamers over the course of 14 years. The 2018 series reboot God of War blew the minds of diehard fans and newcomers alike, taking home the coveted Game of the Year award.

Now, PlayStation users are eagerly awaiting the announcement of God of War 5 for the PlayStation 5.

God of War game director Cory Barlog has infrequently dropped juicy hints since at least March 2020 that Kratos and Atreus’ next adventure has been in development for some time. Barlog also revealed in May 2020 that a boss battle against an enormous, demonic bird was cut from the 2018 game. The feathered monster was originally slated to be an encounter in Helheim but Santa Monica didn’t have enough to add it before the games release date deadline.

That means Barlog and his team have leftover assets that might be added to God of War 5 when it is imminently released on the PS5. Here’s everything we know about what Santa Monica has planned for Dad and Boy during the next-generation of console gaming.

Sony

When is the God of War 5 release date?

Santa Monica has not officially announced the fifth entry of the God of War series, but a reveal could be just around the corner based on a recent job listing.

Two openings for the game studio were published online in late April: one was for a Lead Writer, and the other was for a Technical Art Lead. Both job descriptions do not mention what game they’d be focusing on, but the summary of the Lead Writer’s responsibilities make it sound like the role will be writing a story from scratch rather than continuing a narrative.

Here’s the first bullet point under the Lead Writer’s main responsibilities:

“Partner with the project directors to oversee and contribute to the creation of the story and writing of the game’s narrative elements to ensure it meets their intended vision. This includes writing and reviewing pitches, scripts, character bios, and world lore.”

When could we see the return of Kratos and Atreus? Gfycat

The story writing for God of War (2018) was helmed by Barlog, Matt Sophos, and Richard Gaubert who are all still currently working for Sony Santa Monica and presumably God of War 5. It’s possible that the studio wants to grow its writing team, but in a Kotaku interview from April 2018, Barlog suggested the God of War writing team had more than enough ideas to work with.

He stated that the team had enough story ideas for five new games. He later clarified on Twitter that he was speaking candidly and that there isn’t a plan for five more God of War titles, but it sounds like they have plenty of material to work with for God of War 5.

If Santa Monica is on the verge of beginning a new project, gamers could get a God of War 5 release date announcement near the 2020 launch of the PlayStation 5. Expect more news on all things God of War as Sony prepares to unveil the PS5 during the 2020 holiday season.

What has Santa Monica said about God of War 5?

Most of the information that has been made available about God of War 5 comes from job openings and Barlog’s teasers on Twitter. While Santa Monica hasn’t outrightly stated that the game is in development Barlog’s aforementioned interview with Kotaku and a June 14 job post strongly hinted that the developer has been chipping away at God of War 5.

Santa Monica put up job post for a “Senior Combat Designer” on June 14 that required applicants to have “knowledge of God of War (2018) and be able to speak in depth about the combat system, mechanics, and enemies.”

The final Required Skill of the job listing drops a massive hint that the position is for a new 'God of War' game. Santa Monica Studio

The position is still available, though the line that required knowledge of God of War has been removed. This suggests that the original position was filled or Santa Monica removed the snippet to avoid stirring up any rumors.

To add to this, based on the ending of the most recent God of War installment, it’s impossible not to expect a sequel.

Heavy spoilers for God of War ahead.

What will theGod of War 5 plot be about? Will Thor be in it?

Kratos battles Baldur, the Norse god of light, one final time at the end of the game. After defeating him, Kratos and Atreus travel to Jotunheim to scatter Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother, Faye’s ashes. That’s where they discover that Faye was actually a giant called Laufey, making Atreus half god and half-giant, and with another name: Loki.

As Kratos and Atreus journey back home, Atreus peppers his father with questions about what his true identity could mean and his mother’s legacy. Kratos deflects most of them, almost perfectly setting the stage for a sequel.

The death of Baldur might have also teased Kratos’ next major challenge in God of War 5: Ragnarök. The cataclysmic event, also known as the “Twilight of the Gods,” is a prophesy in Norse mythology that is said to bring about the death of many gods.

Kratos and his son Atreus in 'God of War.' Sony Santa Monica Studio

God of War has played fast and loose with mythological lore throughout its history, but Baldur’s death is the first mark of the coming of Ragnarök. Plus, a secret cut scene at the end of the game shows Thor coming to confront Kratos, suggesting that something big has just been put into action.

There’s a lot for Santa Monica to work with for a sequel.

What consoles will God of War 5 be available on?

There has never been a God of War game that has released on any console other that the PlayStation.

Santa Monica Studio is a subsidiary of Sony so there’s no chance its next game will be released for anything else but the PS5. The developer is a bit of a one-trick-pony, its God of War series makes the majority of its portfolio, but it’s easy to see why with this overwhelming success each installment of the game has had throughout its 14-year lifespan.

God of War 5 has not been announced but it is anticipated to come out for the PS5 … eventually.