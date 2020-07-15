Here's exactly how long it takes to beat Ghost of Tsushima

Reviews for Ghost of Tsushima have arrived, and while Sucker Punch Productions’ new IP has garnered general praise for its enchanting open-world and satisfying combat, a few critics felt its narrative fell short of living up to the classic samurai movies of Akira Kurosawa. While there's very little in the way of concrete spoilers out there about the game just yet, we do have a pretty clear idea of how much time you can expect to spend exploring the island of Tsushima as rogue samurai Jin Sakai trying to repel the Mongolian invasion. How does it stack up against something like The Last of Us Part II?

Gamers will soon be able to play as Jin on his quest to liberate Tsushima from Mongol forces when the game is released on July 17. Here’s how long it’ll take you to beat Ghost of Tsushima’s main narrative campaign and how much longer it’ll take to play through its incredible number of sidequests.

How long does it take to beat Ghost of Tsushima?

Sucker Punch and Sony estimate that the main plot takes around 25 to 30 hours to complete , which is potentially even longer than Last of Us 2. This primary questline is identifiable by golden quest markers in-game, and players have the freedom to either forge ahead in the plot or take time to learn the backstories of their allies and explore Tsushima’s stunning landscapes and discover its secrets.

Completionists who want to check off all of the sidequests and find all of the collectibles are in for a much longer excursion. It could take up to 90 hours to run through the gauntlet of secondary missions Sucker Punch sprinkled throughout Tsushima.

Jin and an ally face off against an Mongol ambush. Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

That being said, players will also have the option to complete the main story and then go back to wrap up all of the remaining sidequests afterward. Opting for this style of playthrough could make some of the secondary objectives slightly easier since Jin will have access to endgame items and skills.

Regardless of how you choose to play Ghost of Tsushima, you’ll inevitably pause to snap a picture of its eye-popping environments using the game’s feature-rich photo mode. This will tack on an hour or two depending on how frequently you’re stopping to take some shots, but some scenes are simply too beautiful not to admire. How can you pass up the opportunity?

How many acts are there in Ghost of Tsushima?

Ghost of Tsushima consists of three acts, which vary in length and will unlock previously inaccessible parts of the island once complete.

Once players play through all of them, they’ll be able to roam the entirety of Tsushima freely and fast travel to any location they’ve discovered and liberated from the Mongols. Each act is made up of a series of key objectives that are directly linked to the game’s main questline.

Progress through Ghost of Tsushima's acts won't affect your standing with any active sidequests so don't feel compelled to finish every outstanding objective you have just to progress.

Every gamer's journey across Tsushima will be a little bit different.