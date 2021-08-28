Here's exactly when you can play Genshin Impact Version 2.1

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo updates the anime-inspired adventure game every 42 days, introducing new characters, story threads, and locations. Version 2.1 will be one of the biggest updates yet and include the conclusion to the Inazuma region story.

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 adds two islands to the Inazuma region, expanding the range of activities you can enjoy there. It’s also the first anniversary of Genshin Impact during Version 2.1. You can expect some bonus goodies to mark the occasion.

Here’s exactly when you can enjoy Genshin Impact Version 2.1.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 release time?

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 will be available on August 31, 2021 following some maintenance that is set to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern.

What time will the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 maintenance end?

Maintenance will last for up to five hours, concluding around 11 p.m. Eastern. It can possibly end earlier, but be prepared to wait until 11 p.m.

Once maintenance has concluded, you'll be able to enjoy all the new additions in Genshin Impact Version 2.1. This includes the addition of two new islands for the Inazuma region: Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island.

When you start the patch, you’ll immediately gain access to the free five-star character, Aloy. Assuming your account is linked to a PlayStation at least. Yes, it’s the exact same Aloy found in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Raiden and Kokomi miHoYo

You’ll possibly gain access to new playable characters like the five-star Electro Polearm user, Raiden Shogun. She’s the good ‘ol domineering Electro Archon. A certain sect of players have been very excited for her to arrive. She’ll be joined by the new four-star Electro bow user, Sara.

Additionally, there’s a new five-star Hydro healer named Kokomi.

If characters aren’t your jam, there will also be new domains, narrative elements, and collectibles. It’s a whole new world out there.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 maintenance rewards?

For enduring the Genshin Impact drought, you'll receive a reward of 300 Primogems the next time that you log on. You'll have 30 days to claim this reward.

Can you pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update?

If your connection is on the slower side, it might be frustrating to endure a lengthy download time before you can start playing.

Luckily, if you're playing the game on either a PC or mobile device you can commence pre-loading Version 2.1 beginning on Sunday, August 29 at 11 p.m. Eastern.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update on PC

To pre-load the update on PC you'll have to update the Genshin Impact launcher. After updating the launcher a button that reads "Game Pre-Installation" will appear to the left of the "Launch" button. Click that button to begin installing the files.

Once Version 2.1 arrives, you just need to click "Update" and you'll be able to install Version 2.1 without any additional downloads. If you cannot complete pre-loading the update prior to Version 2.1's launch, the download will resume from where you left off.

If you’re playing via the Epic Games store, there won’t be a way to pre-load the next update until slightly before maintenance concludes.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update on mobile

one pre-load menu for version 2.1 in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

If you're a mobile player, you have two ways to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.1. The first method is by entering the in-game settings menu, denoted with a gear icon. If you go to the "other" tab, you'll find a button that says Pre-Install Resource Package. This will allow you to download the files early.

Alternatively, you can find a button on the log-in menu with a small cloud icon on it. If you click the button you'll be able to pre-load some files.

Once the update lands you'll still need to head to your device's app store to finalize everything, but this should significantly decrease your wait time.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update on PS4 and PS5

If you're playing on either PS4 or PS5 you cannot pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.1 If you’re on console, you’ll have to wait until just before maintenance concludes. Look for the update around 8 p.m. Eastern.