Where to find every type of wood in Genshin Impact

Become an environmental disaster in Genshin Impact. You can now have a house to yourself in Genshin Impact, a la Animal Crossing. The only downside is that you’ll need to furnish it yourself. You can build furniture using wood taken from trees.

Each piece of furniture will require different wood types, meaning you’ll have to harvest different trees.

Here’s where you can easily farm every wood type in Genshin Impact.

How to harvest wood in Genshin Impact

Like fixing an old TV set, you can harvest wood from any tree with a few smacks of your sword. The in-game tree model will shake and up to three wood chips will drop from each tree.

Not every tree can be harvested, but you can easily tell which ones will provide wood depending on if they shake when smacked.

Every tree has a distinct shape. You just need to find the trees you’re looking for and smack them to harvest wood.

Each tree can only be harvested once per day.

Where to get Birch Wood in Genshin Impact

Birch tree information miHoYo

Birtch trees will always have either yellow or light green cone-shaped foliage with white trunks. They can be easily farmed in Mondstadt’s Windtail Highland or directly ahead of the Dawn Winery.

These trees are primarily found in Mondstadt, but you might run into some on the border between Mondstadt and Liyue.

Where to get Cuihua Wood in Genshin Impact

Cuihua tree information miHoYo

Cuihua trees have large bulbous foliage and they often have fruit like Sunsettia hanging from them. If you see fruit on a tree, chances are that you’ve stumbled onto a Cuihua.

You can find the tree in Mondstadt and Liyue, but the best place to farm might be directly outside of Mondstadt city. You should find a few Cuihua around the city borders and three Cuihua trees directly before the bridge to the city.

Where to get Cedar Wood in Genshin Impact

Information on Cedar trees miHoYo

Cedar trees are large trees with multiple branching paths. Each branch has a tiny sphere of foliage.

You can find Cedar trees throughout Mondstadt. If you go east of the Statue of the Seven in Starfell Lake, you’ll be able to find a large number of Cedar trees. If you follow the road south of that same statue, you’ll find another collection of Cedar trees.

This should net you at least three dozen Cedar Wood logs.

Where to get Fir Wood in Genshin Impact

Fir Tree information. miHoYo

Fir trees are notable for featuring skinny trunks and branches that are fitted with needle-like foliage to make a “poof” shape.

You can find Fir trees throughout Mondstadt and Liyue. They’re most abundantly situated between Windrise and Springvale in Mondstadt. You should be able to locate numerous trees with ease.

Where to get Pine Wood in Genshin Impact

Pine tree information. miHoYo

Pine Wood can be exclusively found in Dragonspine. Nearly every tree in the snowy mountain is a Pine tree, so just look for a tree and start hacking.

You can distinguish Pine trees from the other wooden wonders by looking for their distinct green color and lack of plump foliage. The green covering their brown trunks is sparse. The tree will also be covered in snow, due to being situated on Dragonspine.

Where to get Sandbearer Wood in Genshin Impact

Sandbearer tree information. miHoYo

Sandbearer trees feature bright orange foliage that’s naturally more present on the top, leaving a fairly open skinny white trunk.

You can only find these trees in Liyue. They’re easy to spot if you got to Mt. Tianheng, which is located directly outside Liyue Harbor. You can also try searching the summit of Mt. Aozang.

Where to get Bamboo Segments in Genshin Impact

How to spot Bamboo Segements. miHoYo

Qingce Bamboo is by far the easiest thing to spot on this list. You can only find this in Liyue. Look for tall and skinny green bamboo shapes around the nation. If you can spot them, they’ll almost certainly be a Bamboo stalk. Harvest it to farm Bamboo Segments

The best place to farm Qingce Bamboo is in the heart of Qingce Village. Teleport to the waypoint located in the actual village and you’ll quickly spot numerous Bamboo stalks. Once you’re done there, head down to the colorful plantlife to spot even more Bamboo stalks.