Genshin Impact Bouncing Blobby Slimes event end date, rewards, and unlockables

Ever wonder what it’d be like to be reincarnated as a slime? Bouncing Blobby Slimes, the latest Genshin Impact web event, tasks players with helping a Hydro Slime (and friends) that has fallen into the Chasm. Players will help them hop from stone to stone to make it to their destination. It event not be the most lucrative event, but it offers a fun new way to earn Primos and other resources.

Here’s what you need to know about the Genshin Impact Bouncing Blobby Slimes event, including how to unlock all the Slimes and whether the rewards are worth it.

When does Bouncing Blobby Slimes end?

The Bouncing Blobby Slimes event ends on July 10 . It just started on July 4, so you have some time to play around with the Slimes and earn rewards before the end of it!

How to gain stamina in Slime event

Bouncing Blobby Slimes is an activity-based event rather than a time-based one. You can’t regain stamina by simply waiting. It has a quest page with goals to complete like logging into the game, visiting HoYoverse socials, and spending resin to recover stamina for your Slimes. Click Slime with a plus symbol next to it to view what goals you can complete for more stamina.

It only offers a few goals per day, so you will run out eventually. However, the goals refresh at 4:00 Server Time with more opportunities to regain stamina.

How to earn Blob Coins

The better you perform, the more Blob Coins you earn. The amount varies depending on how many points you earn during the challenge. High scores (barely messing up) earn gold medals, which typically net over 100 Blob Coins regardless of the challenge. However, HoYoverse specifies that the maximum amount you can earn for the Infinite Bouncing challenge is 400 Blob Coins.

Bouncing Blobby Slimes limits the stamina you can earn per day. As a result, it also limits the number of Blob Coins you can earn per day. Budget your time over the next few days to make sure you can earn enough coins to claim your rewards on time.

How to unlock Slimes

You start with Hydro Slime and eventually recruit Anemo, Pyro, Cryo, Electro, Geo, and Dendro Slimes. Each has a special ability that players must choose at their discretion. For example, Electro Slime lights up the dark. Meanwhile, Cryo Slime doesn’t slip on wet surfaces because it freezes them. When you finish each challenge and unlock “Infinite Bouncing” mode, you’ll need to choose between these Slimes to survive the shifting courses.

The only way to recruit each Slime is to progress through each of these challenges. Here’s every challenge, the Slime you unlock with it, and the Slime’s ability.

Practice Zone (Hydro)

Rolling Stones (Hydro)

No One Escapes My Sights! (Anemo) - Faster than average Slime

Thorn... to Oblivion! (Pyro) - Burns thorns

Caution, Wet Floor (Cryo) - Freezes puddles

Fragile, Handle With Care (Geo) - Stops rocks from breaking apart

I’m Always Watching (Electro) - Lights up the dark

Perfect Landing (Dendro) - Green target indicates perfect landing

What rewards can I earn from the Blobby Slimes event?

Bouncing Blobby Slimes offers some perks for participating, but not much. The number of Mystic Enhancement Ore and Character EXP Materials is in the single digits. Also, the Primogems and Mora aren’t much when you put the totals into perspective. You earn more Mora from a Ley Line Blossom of Wealth past World Level 5 — between 52,000 and 60,000. Daily Commissions also net you 100 Primogems every day. This event will reward you slightly more than that, but still.

100+ Primogems

50,000 Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

In short, this event isn’t anything breaking your back over. Just do it if you feel like trying something new.

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android. It’s currently in development for Nintendo Switch.