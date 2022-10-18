Ever want to watch through the Genshin Impact story rather than play it? Well, developer-publisher HoYoverse announced a Genshin Impact anime during its mid-September 2022 version 3.1 livestream with a beautifully rendered trailer set in Mondstadt. It’s a collaboration with Ufotable, the animation studio behind the popular anime Demon Slayer. The company likely announced it then to coincide with the game’s 2nd anniversary, even if it’s likely years away based on the timeline. Here’s what we know so far about the Genshin Impact anime based on official information and leaks.

When is the Genshin Impact anime release window?

Sadly, no. There isn’t an estimate about when we can expect to see the anime or even hear more about it. The three supposedly finished episodes took 18 months to complete, so it looks like we have a long wait ahead of us before the whole thing is done.

Is there a Genshin Impact anime trailer?

Yes, HoYoverse revealed its “long-term project” with Ufotable during the Genshin Impact 3.1 stream. There’s not much there besides a visual tour of Mondstadt and a closeup of Aether, Lumine, and Paimon.

What is the Genshin Impact anime story?

There’s no hint as to what the Genshin Impact anime is actually about, whether it’s about the Traveler’s journey or the Archon Wars. Maybe it’s both!

According to GameRant, the Genshin Impact leaks subreddit recently shared information regarding the plot of the anime. However, the information comes from a text-filled image written by an unknown leaker from the popular Chinese forum NGA. The same image was later found on the Chinese social media app Baidu Tieba and posted to Reddit.

The following text is likely a Google-translated version of the original text, considering the familiar speech bubble format and clumsy language (via GameRant):

It seems that the animation si about the prequel of the original god, that is, the period of [Khaenri'ah], or the period of the war between the gods, and maybe you can see the battle scene of the rock god Morax. At present, the game animations more like the role of improving the world view of Genshin Impact and supplementing the plot, and it may also be used to promote Genshin Impact’s IP to expand the market.

Comments under Genshin Impact leak and meme account Teyvat Tabloid’s thread and Reddit posts that translate the same NGA post have iterations of the same information with similar translations.

If the leak is true, that implies that the Genshin Impact anime would act as more of a prequel than a rehashing of the Traveler’s journey.

How many episodes are in the Genshin Impact anime?

An example of the beautifully rendered sceneries from the Genshin Impact anime trailer. HoYoverse

The same leak that shared information about the Genshin Impact anime plot also claimed that 1/4 of the episodes for Mondstadt were finished. The Mondstadt arc is 12 episodes, so I’m assuming that’s 3 episodes done. The production for those 3 episodes took 18 months.

Now, here’s the part that’s a little fishy. The leaks mention a “Mondstadt chapter” and “for Mondstadt,” implying that there’s even more than the 12 episodes beyond the horizon. There could be a Liyue and Inazuma arc, similar to how Avatar: The Last Airbender split its seasons by nation.

HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed any details about the format of the anime or what it’s about. The only promotional content it's shared is the teaser trailer from September.