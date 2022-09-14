We’re moving on to Genshin Impact 3.1. It feels like just yesterday that the Traveler crossed over from Liyue into Sumeru. Now, the five weeks are almost up before a new crew takes the proverbial stage. Genshin Impact fans are greatly anticipating what HoYoverse has to say about its upcoming characters, Cyno, Nilou, and Candace, and their role in the next part of the Genshin Impact story. There’s plenty more besides that, though, like new weapons, bosses, and events. Here’s exactly when you can hear the news for yourself from the official Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream.

What is the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream start time?

The Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream will air on Friday, September 16 at 8 a.m. Eastern. You can also tune into the rerun at 12 p.m. Eastern on YouTube.

As a reminder, Genshin Impact 3.0 through 3.3 will have a five-week schedule instead of a six-week one. The Genshin Impact livestreams have been swapping around different days for its announcements and following broadcasts, so stay alert.

Where can I watch the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream?

The Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream broadcasts on Twitch first at 8 a.m. UTC (4 a.m. Eastern). Then, it reruns on YouTube four hours later at 12 p.m. for those who can’t make it. The YouTube livestream will automatically turn into a VOD, so anyone who can’t make either of those times should be able to watch it there at any time.

Note: The free Primogem livestream codes can only be claimed on the day of the stream. Look them up on the day of if you can!

What will be revealed during the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream?

The most anticipated information for the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream is the expected reveal of Sumeru’s desert region and the details for characters Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. Many of their stats have already been leaked through reliable community members and databases, but this is the official word. Other talking points in the livestream will likely include weapon banners, events with any notable rewards, and new enemies of any kind. If it’s anything like past livestreams, HoYoverse representatives will also confirm the order for the new banners and reruns.

What are the Genshin Impact 3.1 banners?

Cyno takes his position as the General Mahamatra, a.k.a. Akademiya Police, very seriously. Despite his intimidating appearance, he’s known for lightening the mood (or trying to) with terrible jokes. HoYoverse

As per the latest leaks, Cyno and Nilou are the two 5-stars featured in Genshin Impact 3.1. Cyno, a Electro polearm user, works as an equivalent to the “academic police” in Teyvat’s nation of Wisdom. Meanwhile, Nilou is a character that the player should already know if they played the latest Archon Quest. She’s a Hydro sword-wielding dancer from the Grand Bazaar that worships Lesser Lord Kusanali. Candace is the new 4-star that's expected to run alongside Cyno. She’s also an important character as a guardian for the upcoming new region, Aaru Village.

Uncle J, a reputable Genshin Impact leaker, claimed that Venti and Eula would rerun in Genshin Impact 3.1. His original tweet is in Mandarin Chinese, so a fan translated it as such: Venti will rerun with Cyno and Eula will rerun with Nilou. As always, these leaks are subject to change.