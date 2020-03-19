5 games worth a gander if you liked Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game is still running amok, earned the adoration of gamers across the globe. In it, you control a naughty fowl who terrorizes a sleepy English village. It may look cutesy, but it's a surprisingly nuanced and rewarding stealthy puzzle experience. Just this week, House House's big hit snagged yet another prestigious honor: 2019's Game of the Year from the Game Developers Choice Awards. This indie gem isn't just a meme sensation; industry types can't get enough of it either.

Untitled Goose Game is only about three hours long, but who says you can't move onto another game that's pretty similar? We've rounded up five honkin' good games that offer a similar experience to the surprise smash of 2019.

5. Surgeon Simulator

Bossa Games

Platforms: PS4, PSVR, Nintendo Switch, PC

Developed by Bossa Studios, Surgeon Simulator lets you hop into the O.R. without years of medical school. You'll perform just about every operation imaginable in both earth and space. Despite your popularity, you've got the butteriest fingers known to man. Tools will drop out of your hands left and right. You'll likely make quite a few mistakes along the way.

Surgeon Simulator mimics Untitled Goose Game's silliness and features puzzles of its own. It also has a co-op mode that's a delight to play with friends.

4. Catlateral Damage

Chris Chung

Platforms: PS4, PSVR, HTC VIVE, PC

Catlateral Damage lets you cause that same lighthearted havoc as Untitled Goose Game, but as a housecat seeking to knock as much as they can on the floor.

This is your shot to walk a mile in the paws of the feline menace that trolls your apartment. They can also travel across down to grocery stores and other destructable locations. It's especially fun if you have access to a VR headset, allowing you to physically feel the mayhem you're causing.

3. Push Me Pull You

House House

Platforms: PS4, PC

Untitled Goose Game fast-tracked developer House House to online stardom after the game was showcased in a Nintendo Direct, but before that, they released Push Me Pull You. It was a silly wrestling game featuring characters with elongated bodies. You can play with your friends via multiplayer modes, which accommodate two or four players at once. It has the same goofy fun as Untitled Goose Game and you can play it with friends.

Although it didn't achieve the virality of its follow-up, Push Me Pull You is perfect if you've got a few friends and a couple of bucks to spare.

2. I Am Bread

Bossa Studios

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Also by Bossa Games, I Am Bread focuses on a slice of bread who has a simple goal: to become toast. It's got wonky ragdoll physics that leaves every single movement open to becoming a happy silly accident. It's immensely difficult to just move around, but maybe that'll help you appreciate just how much toast goes through before hitting your mouth.

1.Octodad: Dadliest Catch

Young Horses

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC

You're just a run-of-the-mill dad with a job, wife, two kids, and a sushi chef on his tail. You're also an octopus in disguise, which means basic stuff like walking can quickly become an adventure in itself.

As Octodad, you'll need to perform normal human activities like grilling up some meat for your family and attending the aquarium with your kids. Each limb is controlled by a different button on your controller. You can even split up limbs between you and a friend for some more normal, human fun!