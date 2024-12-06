For nine years, the video games industry gets together on one special night to celebrate itself and crown a few winners. Like a wilder, more unfettered version of the Oscars, the annual Game Awards in Los Angeles recognizes outstanding video games of several genres, and brings on celebrities from Hollywood and the games industry alike on stage.

So how can you watch this year’s Game Awards? It’ll be streaming on a variety of platforms live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Game Awards this year falls on December 12, starting at 4:30PM PT/7:30PM ET, and will run for around three hours. (Previous years, it’s run for around four hours.)

A performance from the 2023 Game Awards. Game Awards

What to Expect at this Year’s Game Awards

Astrobot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are two of the top games nominated for Game of the Year, with each up for seven possible awards in total. The full list of nominees includes 96 titles.

Hollywood will likely be back in full force at this year’s award ceremony, as several video game adaptations are up for awards, including the League of Legends Netflix show Arcane, Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout and Like a Dragon: Yakuza. Last year, actor Timothée Chalamet graced the stage to crown Baldur’s Gate 3 the Game of the Year.

PlayStation has 16 nominations, while Xbox has 12. (Inverse is one of the judges tapped to weigh in on the Game Awards’ ballot.)

How to watch the Game Awards

The show will be live on Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X, Facebook, and TikTok. In China, fans can vote for their favorites through social media platforms including Bilibili, WeChat, Chinese Twitter and TikTok, and Xiaohongshu (a play on Mao Zedong’s Little Red Book that’s now a popular social app).

Fans outside of China can vote up until December 11th from the Game Awards website for their games of choice.