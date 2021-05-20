Everything you need to know about the Fortnite x NBA crossover

Fortnite has a new Team Battles event that’s currently underway, and it’s in partnership with the NBA. While the possibility of earning free V-Bucks has likely evaporated at the time of publication, you still have an opportunity to unlock a Back Bling, Banner, and Spray before the event ends.

Here’s all you need to know to sign up and start earning points.

When does the Fortnite x NBA Team Battle event start and end?

The Fortnite x NBA Team Battles event runs May 19 at 9 a.m. Eastern through May 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. Through that time, Fans and Members alike will be able to accrue points for their team in an effort to earn the rarest rewards.

How to sign up for the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles

Fortnite collides with the NBA in the latest edition of Team Battles. Which team will you be earning points for? Epic Games

To get started, head to the Fortnite Team Battles website and sign in with your Epic Account when prompted. You can sign in through other methods like PlayStation Network and Xbox Network as well, but we find there are fewer issues if you’re able to use your base Epic Games credentials.

Once you sign in, you’ll be greeted with a list of all 30 NBA Teams and be given the option to “follow” any one of them. Those who heard about this event soon after it launched could have been among the first 15,000 participants on each team to become Members that get exclusive rewards, but every team is currently full at the time of publication.

All 30 NBA teams are eligible to compete in Fortnite Team Battles Epic Games

Click the team you’d like to follow, and then select OK to continue. You can’t change teams once you’ve made your pick, so make sure you’re choosing the right one.

Select your team, and you’ll be prompted with a dialogue box to confirm your selection. Epic Games

You’ll be prompted with one final explanation and be fully signed up to participate in Fortnite’s NBA Team Battles.

How to earn rewards during Fortnite NBA Team Battles

Before explaining how points are earned, let’s first recap all the possible rewards you and your team can win throughout the NBA Team Battles event. Because most of you will be Fans and not Members at this point, we’ll list those rewards first.

There are three Fan rewards to win during NBA Team battles, but only one team will get the Championship Trophy Back Bling. Epic Games

Members and Fans on the first-place team: NBA Championship Trophy Back Bling

Members and Fans who complete three Challenge Tasks: Spin Spray

Members and Fans who complete five Challenge Tasks: Fortnite Banner

Members on the first-place team: 500 V-Bucks

Members on the second-place team: 300 V-Bucks

Members on the third-place team: 100 V-Bucks

To earn points for your team, you need to complete Challenge Tasks that are listed on the Team Battles website. They’re generally simple objectives, such as “play 24 minutes in Solos, Duos, Trios or Squads.” Finish each task and a new one will unlock on the Team Battles website one to three hours later. You’ll earn a specific number of points for your team for each task you finish.

These points contribute to the larger Team Leaderboard, which is set to go live May 22. Once the leaderboard is live on the leaderboard page, you’ll be able to see where your team ranks and compete more directly to earn a top spot.

That’s everything you need to know about NBA Team Battles in Fortnite.