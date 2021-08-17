Fortnite fans can compete for ultimate glory in the Wonder Woman Cup on August 18, and we want to make sure you’re fully prepared to take part in the action. Below, we outline all you need to know about the Wonder Woman Cup, including its regional start times, rules, and leaderboard links. So, are you skilled enough to unlock DC’s Amazonian warrior? It’s time to find out.

When is the Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup start date and time?

The Wonder Woman Cup is set to take place on August 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time in North America. However, different regional times across the globe deviate from this standard, so we’ve listed those below in Eastern Daylight Time.

The Wonder Woman Cup takes place on August 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time in North America. Epic Games

NA East: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern

NA West: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern

Europe: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern

Oceania: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern

Brazil: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern

Asia: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern

Middle East: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern

While we strongly recommend playing on the server region that’s closest to your physical location, it’s worth noting that players can join any regional server queue if a certain start time works better for them. Players can change their server region by opening the “Options” menu, scrolling over to “Game,” and selecting the server region they wish to play. However, the main downside is that each Epic account can only enter the Wonder Woman Cup once, and swapping server regions can sometimes introduce lag. If you’re playing in another region, make sure you’re aware of the risks.

How does Wonder Woman Cup scoring work?

If you’ve been following the recent run of skin-focused Fortnite tournaments, the format of the Wonder Woman Cup shouldn’t be a surprise to you. It’s a Duos affair in which all participants must have two-factor authentication enabled on their Epic accounts and be at Account Level 30. Over the course of the tournament, Duos have three hours to play a maximum of 10 matches using the scoring system listed below.

Victory Royale: 42 Points

Second: 36 Points

Third: 32 Points

Fourth: 30 Points

Fifth: 29 Points

Sixth: 28 Points

Seventh: 27 Points

Eighth: 26 Points

Ninth: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: nine Points

30th-34th: six Points

35th-39th: three Points

40th-44th: two Points

45th-50th: one Point

Eliminations: One point each

How to get the Fortnite Wonder Woman skin early

Here’s the full roster of Wonder Woman cosmetics headed to the Item Shop on August 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Epic Games

Those who want to get the Wonder Woman skin before her official Item Shop debut on August 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern must pass a certain threshold on the leaderboard for their region. Winners will receive the Wonder Woman Outfit and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling. Score at least eight points during the competition to unlock the Honorary Amazons Loading Screen. Here are the prizing qualifications for each region.

NA East: First-1,250th

NA West: First-500th

Europe: First-2,500th

Oceania: First-250th

Brazil: First-1,000th

Asia: First-250th

Middle East: First-250th

To check your spot on the leaderboard as the action unfolds, scroll over to the Competitive Tab, highlight the card for the Wonder Woman Cup and press the button to “view leaderboard.” Outside the game, you can also use Fortnite Tracker to monitor results as well. Just make sure you have the correct server region selected, so you’re getting the right standings. That’s all you need to know about the Wonder Woman Cup in Fortnite.