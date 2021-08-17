Game Guides
Everything you need to know about Fortnite’s Wonder Woman Cup
Including how to get the skin for DC’s famous Amazonian early.
Fortnite fans can compete for ultimate glory in the Wonder Woman Cup on August 18, and we want to make sure you’re fully prepared to take part in the action. Below, we outline all you need to know about the Wonder Woman Cup, including its regional start times, rules, and leaderboard links. So, are you skilled enough to unlock DC’s Amazonian warrior? It’s time to find out.
When is the Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup start date and time?
The Wonder Woman Cup is set to take place on August 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time in North America. However, different regional times across the globe deviate from this standard, so we’ve listed those below in Eastern Daylight Time.
- NA East: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern
- NA West: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern
- Europe: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern
- Oceania: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern
- Brazil: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern
- Asia: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern
- Middle East: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern
While we strongly recommend playing on the server region that’s closest to your physical location, it’s worth noting that players can join any regional server queue if a certain start time works better for them. Players can change their server region by opening the “Options” menu, scrolling over to “Game,” and selecting the server region they wish to play. However, the main downside is that each Epic account can only enter the Wonder Woman Cup once, and swapping server regions can sometimes introduce lag. If you’re playing in another region, make sure you’re aware of the risks.
How does Wonder Woman Cup scoring work?
If you’ve been following the recent run of skin-focused Fortnite tournaments, the format of the Wonder Woman Cup shouldn’t be a surprise to you. It’s a Duos affair in which all participants must have two-factor authentication enabled on their Epic accounts and be at Account Level 30. Over the course of the tournament, Duos have three hours to play a maximum of 10 matches using the scoring system listed below.
- Victory Royale: 42 Points
- Second: 36 Points
- Third: 32 Points
- Fourth: 30 Points
- Fifth: 29 Points
- Sixth: 28 Points
- Seventh: 27 Points
- Eighth: 26 Points
- Ninth: 25 Points
- 10th: 24 Points
- 11th: 23 Points
- 12th: 22 Points
- 13th: 21 Points
- 14th: 20 Points
- 15th: 19 Points
- 16th: 18 Points
- 17th: 17 Points
- 18th: 16 Points
- 19th: 15 Points
- 20th: 14 Points
- 21st: 13 Points
- 22nd: 12 Points
- 23rd: 11 Points
- 24th: 10 Points
- 25th-29th: nine Points
- 30th-34th: six Points
- 35th-39th: three Points
- 40th-44th: two Points
- 45th-50th: one Point
- Eliminations: One point each
How to get the Fortnite Wonder Woman skin early
Those who want to get the Wonder Woman skin before her official Item Shop debut on August 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern must pass a certain threshold on the leaderboard for their region. Winners will receive the Wonder Woman Outfit and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling. Score at least eight points during the competition to unlock the Honorary Amazons Loading Screen. Here are the prizing qualifications for each region.
- NA East: First-1,250th
- NA West: First-500th
- Europe: First-2,500th
- Oceania: First-250th
- Brazil: First-1,000th
- Asia: First-250th
- Middle East: First-250th
To check your spot on the leaderboard as the action unfolds, scroll over to the Competitive Tab, highlight the card for the Wonder Woman Cup and press the button to “view leaderboard.” Outside the game, you can also use Fortnite Tracker to monitor results as well. Just make sure you have the correct server region selected, so you’re getting the right standings. That’s all you need to know about the Wonder Woman Cup in Fortnite.