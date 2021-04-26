Everything you need to know about Neymar Jr. in Fortnite

Brazilian soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Junior is coming to Fortnite .

Neymar Jr’s outfit and quests are part of the new battle pass and will finally be unlockable in Fortnite following the v16.30 update. If you’re a soccer fan or like to keep track of every brand new outfit that comes to Fortnite, Neymar Jr is a pretty robust addition.

This is everything you need to know about Fortnite’s Neymar Jr skin, including its release date and all of the quests and unlocks you can expect to come with it.

When is the Fortnite Neymar Jr skin release date?

The Neymar Jr outfit will be accessible on April 27, 2021. Fortnite’s v16.30 update will come out on that day, and those that choose to download the update will gain access to the Battle Pass Quests that grant you the outfit and other unlocks.

Is there a Neymar Jr outfit Fortnite trailer?

The Neymar Jr outfit was important enough to get its own cinematic trailer, which sees the titular character suits up to save Fishstick and some other Fornite characters. You can check it out below:

How to get the Neymar Jr outfit in Fortnite

Neymar Jr is only obtainable by those who’ve purchased the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 battle pass. Once you own that, you’ll be able to accept quests from soccer players following the next update. To unlock the basic Neymar Jr outfit, Epic Games says you’ll have to “Complete 5 Quests from Island Soccer players.”

We don’t know what these quests are just yet as Neymar Jr. has not been released, but if you’re interested in this outfit, you should take the time to learn what these are and complete them to get it. Unlocking his outfit is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to getting Neymar Jr content in Fortnite, though!

What are Fortnite’s other Neymar Jr rewards?

There are several other quests for battle pass owners to complete before and after unlocking Neymar Jr. Speaking to a soccer-loving character on the island will grant players the Soccer Ball Emote Toy and Neymar Jr Banner. Before you get the Neymar Jr outfit, you’ll get the Matador Loading Screen after you complete 3 quests from island soccer players.

Once you get the Neymar Jr outfit, you have the opportunity to earn even more items. If you drop-kick the Soccer Ball Emote Toy you unlocked earlier 500 meters, you’ll get the Joia Trophy Back Bling. If you’re able to score a goal with it, you’ll unlock the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe. By eliminating three other players as Neymar Jr, you’ll get the “Shhh.” Emote.

This emote is key to Neymar Jr’s red and blue primal form, which looks straight out of an anime. Neymar Jr also has exhibition alts for most of his items. You can get those as well as the “I’m ready!” Spray, Stealth Shot Emoticon, Hang Loose Celebration Emote, and Aerial Acrobat Glider by completing Epic Quests.

Using the “Shhh.” Emote while wearing the Exhibition outfit will let players use an alternate yellow and green version of his Fortnite outfit.

What are the Fortnite Neymar Jr in-game events?

The Neymar Jr.-themed additions don’t stop there, as an Epic Games’ post two upcoming in-game events are also based on him. The Neymar Jr Cup will take place on April 28, and the winner in each region will get a custom-designed soccer boot based on Neymar Jr’s Exhibition Primal outfit. In Creative, the whole Welcome hub will be themed after Paris, Neymar Jr, and Puma until May 4.

The Go Crazy Arena playlist will be available from 9 a.m. Eastern on April 27 until 9 a.m. Eastern on April 30. If you’re a fan of Neymar Jr, there’s certainly a lot to check out over the next week!