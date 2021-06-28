Fortnite finally gets its Loki skin later this month , and we already know what it looks like. Below, we detail all you need to know about the God of Mischief’s Season 7 outfit, including its release date, time, and how to unlock it.

But first: What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!

When does the Fortnite Loki skin release?

‘Fortnite’ amps up the mischief this July with the new Loki skin in July’s Crew Pack. Epic Games/Marvel

Provided Loki follows the pattern of all other Fortnite Crew releases by making his Item Shop debut on the last day of the month, Loki will be available for subscribers to purchase June 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

From that point on, anyone who subscribes to the Crew between June 30 and July 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern can get their hands on Loki.

How do I unlock the Loki skin in Fortnite?

Unlike many of the high-profile licensed skins that were sold through the Item Shop, Battle Pass or rewarded through tournaments, Loki will be available as part of July’s Crew Pack.

For those who’ve been out of the loop, Fortnite Crew is a subscription offering that has existed inside Fortnite since December of last year. By paying $11.99 per month, players have access to an exclusive monthly Crew Pack, (which features a skin, Pickaxe, and Back Bling) as well as 1,000 V-Bucks for each month a player is subscribed. Those who don’t yet have the latest Battle Pass will also instantly unlock that as well.

So, in order to get Loki in Fortnite, you must subscribe to Fortnite Crew between June 30 and July 31. You can cancel your subscription after that point and still have access to the skin, but you’ll need to pay up for at least one month to get the full unlock. To do so, just go to the Item Shop or the same screen where you’d otherwise purchase the Battle Pass.

What does Loki look like?

This is what ‘Fortnite’s Loki skin looks like. You can see his design and his Scepter Pickaxe. Epic Games/Disney

Fortnite’s Loki skin was revealed Monday morning, and it looks like this. Here, you can see what the basic Outfit looks like, alongside the Scepter Pickaxe. We’re not quite sure what the Back Bling will be, but we imagine those details will be revealed very shortly.

Is there anything else we should know about Fortnite Crew?

While the basics of Crew are pretty well explained above, there are a few tips worth noting to get the most out of your money.

Even though Loki won’t be live till June 30, it may behoove you to subscribe before then. After all, then you’ll be eligible to unlock June’s Crew Pack as well as July’s.

Your 1,000 V-Bucks are delivered every month on the platform you sign up with. So, in order to collect those payments, make sure you sign up on the platform you use the most. You can still use the V-Bucks anywhere you wish, but you must initially redeem them on the platform you subscribed.

If you already have the Season 7 Battle Pass, you’ll get a payout of 950 V-Bucks as compensation when you sign up.

That’s all you need to know about unlocking Loki in Fortnite.