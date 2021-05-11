Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Lantern Trials event

Fortnite is getting into the Ramadan spirit with the new Lantern Trials event that runs May 10, 2021 through May 16. In this brief guide, we’ll explain all you need to know about the event, including how to get its three main rewards quickly and easily.

When are the Fortnite Lantern Trials dates and times?

Lantern Trails runs May 10 at 9 a.m. Eastern through May 16 at 11 a.m. Eastern. During that time, players will have an opportunity to accrue Badges to unlock three main rewards.

How to sign up for the Lantern Trials

In order to sign up for Fortnite’s Lantern Trials event, head to the official Fortnite Lantern Trials website at https://lanterntrials.fortnite.com. When you get there, you’ll see a big yellow “log in” button. Press that, and then press “log in” again when prompted about authorizing the use of your Epic Games account.

You’ll then be brought to a page where you can choose your sign-in method, whether it be Epic Games, PlayStation Network, Xbox Network, or Apple ID. While the other methods should work, we always have the most luck signing in via Epic Games credentials.

Type those in, and you’ll be greeted with a welcome message. Press “let’s go,” and you should be able to participate in Lantern Trials as it unfolds.

How to get Lantern Trials Rewards and earn Badges fast

The main conceit of Fortnite’s Lantern Trials event is that you earn free rewards by playing Battle Royale. As seen below, there are three rewards earned at different Badge thresholds.

Here are the three rewards you can earn during Fortnite’s Lantern Trials event. Epic Games

1 Badge : Lantern Spray (earned by signing up)

: Lantern Spray (earned by signing up) 6 Badges : Warrior Emoticon

: Warrior Emoticon 11 Badges : Lantern Glow Wrap

During Lantern Trials, 40 minutes of Fortnite action equals one Badge. So, at the very least players will need to play about seven and a half hours of Fortnite through May 16 to earn the full suite of rewards. It’s worth noting that Badge progress only counts in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Squads, which means time won’t be accrued during stints in the Arena, LTMs, Team Rumble, or Creative.

If that Badge grind sounds like it might be a little too difficult for you, there’s one way to cut it down. The only method to do that is by voting for any streamer taking part in the Creator tournament. This is what the participant list looks like. Just tap the vote button next to any one of the participating streamers each day to receive one free Badge.

You can earn free Badges by voting for your favorite creators. Epic Games

Why can’t I sign up for Lantern Trials?

While we didn’t have any trouble signing up for Lantern Trials or getting its rewards, there are a few stipulations to the event that may prevent you from participating.

Epic says only 1 million players can sign up for Lantern Trials, but we were still able to log in long after the event went live. Given how many people play Fortnite , it seems like this number may not be a totally hardline rule.

, it seems like this number may not be a totally hardline rule. The promotion is also supposedly limited to residents of Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Jordan. Once again, however, we were able to register in the U.S. without a problem.

That’s all you need to know about the Lantern Trials event in Fortnite.