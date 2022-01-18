Fortnite Klombo and Klomberries locations: How to feed your new scaly BFF

Fortnite update 19.10 was released on January 18, and it marked the arrival of special dinosaurs called Klombo. As part of the latest Milestone challenge, fans are asked to feed five Klomberries to a Klombo. In this no-nonsense guide, we outline all you need to know about the challenge. Need a few spawn locations for Klombos and Klomberries alike? We’ve got you covered.

Where to find Klomberries in Fortnite

If you’re trying to feed Klomberries to a Klombo, you’ll need to get some fruit first. These clusters of tall plants with glowing blue berries on them are a rare spawn, making them pretty hard to find at times.

You can buy Klomberries from Haven if you can’t find them. Epic Games

The easiest way to get them is to purchase them directly from the NPC called Haven. She’s situated south of Greasy Grove or west of Chonker’s Speedway, at the spot marked on the map below.

Haven is found here, in the desert corner of the map. Epic Games

Talk to her and you’ll have the option to buy at least four Klomberries for 25 Bars each. In order to complete the challenge via this method, you’ll need to have at least 100 Bars in total. For that last Klomberry, you might be able to find some plants in the area surrounding her location.

Fortnite Klombo spawn locations

When it comes to actually finding Klombo, you may need to look in a few different locations. There are typically multiple Klombo spawns on the map, and some reliable places to search include:

This is what a Klombo looks like once you find one. Epic Games

The grassy area between Tilted Towers and Sanctuary

On the coast south of the Daily Bugle

Between the Daily Bugle and Sleepy Sound

The desert area towards Rocky Reels and Chonker’s Speedway (near Haven)

Close to Coney Crossroads

Generally speaking, if you see lots of Klomberry plants around, Klombo is probably nearby. To feed it, just toss them like you would any projectile and he’ll inhale them. Once you have five in his mouth, the challenge is complete, awarding 200,000 XP for your Season 1 battle pass.