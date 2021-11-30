Everything we know about the leaked Fortnite x Jordan collaboration

Fortnite has a new collaboration in the works , and this time it’s all about Jordan, Michael Jordan that is. With the Jordan 11 sneakers selling like hotcakes, your best chance to get them may be in Creative Mode. Below, we outline all you need to know about the event including its skins, leaked assets, expected release date, and more. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s jump right into it.

When is the Fortnite x Jordan event start date?

While trusted leaker ShiinaBR was originally told to expect a Jordan-focused announcement on November 29, the latest word from iFireMonkey suggests the crossover won’t be announced until December 1. We assume most of the content will drop on that morning, so just keep a close eye on places like the official Fortnite Twitter account for more details.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite and Jordan have crossed paths. Epic Games

What are the Fortnite x Jordan event skins?

When it comes to cosmetics, the skins that will be featured during the Fortnite x Jordan event capitalize on the aesthetic of the recently released Cool Grey version of the Air Jordan 11. Taking a look at leaked images from iFireMonkey, the presumed Item Shop purchases will feature at least six different grey Outfit designs, each one accented with a pair of Cool Grey Jordan 11’s. The iconic Jumpman logo is also found all over the corresponding sweatshirts and sweatpants as well.

The cosmetics are listed with these names:

Hangtime Outfit

Swish Outfit

Air Jordan II Back Bling

Dunk Emote

An early look at the new Jordan Cool Grey skins

Initial leaks suggested these Jordan skins will be offered to influencers first and will make their way to the Item Shop on December 2. However, considering some details of those early leaks were slightly off, we wouldn’t be shocked if everything dropped on the evening of December 1. Also, keep in mind that the Item Shop refreshes daily at 7 p.m. Eastern.

What do the Fortnite x Jordan leaks say?

In addition to these presumed paid cosmetics, the Jordan collaboration also features new content for Fortnite Creative as well. The main draw is a brand-new map called Jumpman Zone, which has players going on a scavenger hunt for Air Jordan artifacts and completing trickshot challenges to unlock free rewards. You can get a sneak peek of the map courtesy of these data-mines from iFireMonkey.

An early look at the Jumpman Zone map

It’s not yet clear what the free rewards are or what specific challenges players will need to complete to unlock them, but we’ll do our best to update this page with that information once it presumably becomes available on the morning of December 1.

The new skin designs are a lot brighter than the ones fans saw in 2019. Epic Games

For now, all we know is that the map will feature some sort of “throwing toy spawner” which will give players an ample supply of basketballs to throw around while those challenges are being completed. We also see a render of some Jordan 11’s as well, which could be one of the artifacts you’re expected to find on the aforementioned scavenger hunt.

Some mesh designs of the Jordan-related items

While we don’t expect this event will be quite as in-depth as the Fortnite x Jumpman crossover from 2019, it will seemingly bring a similar flavor to the game with a little help from Fortnite Creative.