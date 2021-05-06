While Fortnite is best-known for its battle royale mode, the Creative mode offers a sandbox where players can create just about anything they want. It’s a key part of why developer Epic Games considers Fortnite more than just a video game, which is a key argument it’s making in the ongoing lawsuit with Apple.

Currently, Epic is encouraging players to participate in a new event called the Fortnite Creative Mayhem tournament. If you’re interested in entering and getting in-game items — and possibly cash as prizes — here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Creative Mayhem.

What is Fortnite Creative Mayhem?

This is a new event that starts with an in-game speedrunning challenge that will turn into a tournament where players can fight on the team of some popular Fortnite content creators. To start, players must sign-up on the event’s website and compete in the Creative Mayhem Regional Qualifier in Fortnite Creative using the code 1994-6642-9073 .

Players have to record themselves playing the qualifier and submit their best times with YouTube video proof on the event’s official website. Those with the best times in each region will then partner with a content creator and fight with them over several rounds of the Creative Mayhem tournament. (For more specific rules, check out the official blog from Epic Games.)

What are the Fortnite Creative Mayhem start and end dates?

If you want the chance to participate in the final tournament, you have a limited window in which you can submit your times. Epic Games let people start submitting times at 9 a.m. Eastern on May 4, 2021, and will stop taking submissions at 9 a.m. Eastern on May 11, 2021.

Epic Games will then choose who gets to participate in the event between May 12 and May 14, contacting the winners. In North America, qualifying rounds will take place on May 26 and May 27 while the Grand Finals will take place on June 5.

Who are the Fortnite Creative Mayhem content creators?

If you’re in North America, you’ll have the opportunity to join one of the following creators during the event:

Alixxa HeadShotChick Hippie Habitat Nat Hill Nick Eh 30 Sparkles_qt Squatingdog Typical Gamer

Several creators from around the world are participating, and players from Europe, Oceania, Asia, Brazil, and the Middle East can see which creators they can partner with by starting the signup process on Epic’s website.

What are the Fortnite Creative Mayhem rewards?

This challenge has some pretty awesome rewards. By simply signing up to participate on the event's website, you’ll get the Golden Flopper Spray. If you then play on the Creative Mayhem Regional Qualifier map that’s part of this event for at least 30 minutes, you’ll get the Piranhas Pickaxe.

If you submit a time and get chosen for a content creator’s team, you’ll have the chance to win some money at each tier of the event. This is all laid out in the terms and conditions for the event.

These are the items you can earn just for participating in the Creative Mayhem event. Epic Games

Third and fourth place in the Quarter-Finals will get $250 per person, while first and second place will get $500 per person. In the Semi-Finals, the first-place team will get $1,000 per person.

If you’re one of the lucky few who makes it to the finals, 12th through 10th place will get $1,000 per person, 9th through 7th place will get $2,000 per person, 6th through 4th place will get $3,000 per person, 3rd place will get $4,000 per person, 2nd place will get $5,000, and 1st place will get $6,000.

For anyone particularly adept at the platforming aspects of Fortnite, this could be an exciting way to score a cash prize.