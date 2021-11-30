Fortnite has a new collaboration happening now , and this time it’s all about Jordan — Michael Jordan that is. With the Jordan 11 sneakers selling like hotcakes, your best chance to get them may be in Creative Mode. Below, we outline all you need to know about the event including its skins, Jumpman Zone map, release date, and more. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s jump right into it.

When is the Fortnite x Jordan Jumpman Zone event start date?

According to the official announcement blog post from Epic Games, the Jordan Jumpman Zone event is set to kick off December 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern. At that time the Jumpman Zone map will become available alongside a series of new skins.

Relive sneaker history in the museum. Epic Games

What are the Fortnite x Jordan event skins?

When it comes to cosmetics, the skins that will be featured during the Fortnite x Jordan event capitalize on the aesthetic of the recently released Cool Grey version of the Air Jordan 11. The Item Shop purchases will feature multiple different grey Outfit designs, each one accented with a pair of Cool Grey Jordan 11’s. The iconic Jumpman logo is also found all over the corresponding sweatshirts and sweatpants as well.

See the new Cool Grey skins in action

The Outfits will go live in the Item Shop on December 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern as part of the Air Jordan XI Cool Grey Set, and additional styles for these Outfits can be unlocked by completing challenges.

MVP (silver) style for the Hangtime Outfit: complete 10 Trickshot Challenges.

Downtown (Silver) style for the Swish Outfit: complete 10 Trickshot Challenges.

Deep in the Paint Spray: Complete 12 Trick Shot Challenges before December 4 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The bundle includes:

This is what the Air Jordan XI Cool Grey Set looks like. Epic Games

Hangtime Outfit

Swish Outfit

Cool Grey Back Bling

Dunk on ‘Em Emote

Some of these items will also be made available for individual purchase as well.

What is the Jumpman Zone map in Fortnite?

The Jumpman Zone map is the linchpin of the Jordan event, and it goes live in Creative Mode December 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern. The map is made by Enigma and Dummblond from the Paradox Buildcreators team.

Complete all the Trickshot Challenges to enter the Hall of Fame. Epic Games

In the map players make their way through six portals to embark on a scavenger hint for the Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey sneakers. Complete the base scavenger hunt to unlock these rooms:

Are you ready to battle for court supremacy in Trickshot Challenges? Epic Games

Museum: Enjoy the ambiance and take a trip down memory lane.

Basketball court: Practice trickshots like the pros.

Video room: Showing off the Jordan 11 Cool Grey sneakers.

Hall of Fame: Complete all 12 Trickshot Challenges to unlock these tougher tasks.