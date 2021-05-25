Fortnite ’s onslaught of DC crossovers continues , with the Deathstroke Zero Cup taking place May 27, 2021. Much like the Marvel-themed cups that happened in late 2020, this one offers early access to a popular licensed skin bundle before it makes its official Item Shop debut. And this one’s all about the deadly assassin Deathstroke from DC Comics.

Below, we outline the start times, rules, and other details worth knowing to unlock Deathstroke early.

When are the Fortnite Deathstroke Zero Cup start and end times?

Much like the previous batch of skin-themed tournaments, this one is set to take place May 27 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time across the United States. For those who need it, here’s the full list of start times across other regions as listed in Eastern Time.

NA East: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern

NA West: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern

Europe: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern

Oceania: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern

Brazil: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern

Asia: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern

Middle East: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern

It’s worth noting that it is possible to compete in other regions if those start times work better for you, but you’ll also be dealing with increased lag depending on how far away the servers are from your physical location. Players can also only compete in one region per tournament, so, be smart about the decision you make.

How does scoring work in the Fortnite Deathstroke Zero Cup?

‘Fortnite’ hosts the Deathstroke Zero Cup May 27. Here’s the scoring system for the Solos tournament. Epic Games

The Deathstroke Zero Cup is a Solos tournament open to players at Account Level 30 or above with two-factor authentication enabled on their accounts. Participants have a chance to play a maximum of 10 matches over the above-listed time period using the scoring system outlined below.

Victory Royale: 30 points

Second: 25 points

Third: 22 points

Fourth: 20 points

Fifth: 19 points

Sixth: 17 points

Seventh: 16 points

Eighth: 15 points

Ninth: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: nine points

21st - 25th: seven points

26th - 30th: five points

31st - 35th: four points

36th - 40th: three points

41st - 50th: two points

51st - 75th: one point

Eliminations: one point each

How to get the Fortnite Deathstroke skin early

Those who earn the most points get a Deathstroke-temed Outfit, Pickaxe and Back Bling. Epic Games

Now that you know how and when to play the Deathstroke Zero Cup, you might be wondering what its various prizes entail. Just like the previous cups of this ilk, each region has a different point threshold to be the winner of a fabulous reward. In this case, players with the highest number of points get the Deathstroke Outfit and the Deathstroke’s Katanas Back Bling and Pickaxe. Those who earn at least eight points during the tournament can also unlock the Slade’s Watching Spray.

NA East: First-2,000th

NA West: First-1000th

Europe: First-4,500th

Oceania: First-500th

Brazil: First-1,000th

Asia: First-500th

Middle East: First-500th

Players can check their position on the leaderboard by opening Fortnite, scrolling over to the Competitive tab, and selecting the tile for the Deathstroke Zero Cup. While the event is underway, press the designated button to view the leaderboard. If that method fails you, sites like Fortnite Tracker also house leaderboards as well. Just make sure you’re choosing the correct leaderboard for your respective region.

That’s all you need to know about the Deathstroke Zero Cup in Fortnite.