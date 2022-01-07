Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Cobra Kai All Valley Cup

Fortnite hosts the Cobrai Kai-themed All Valley Cup on January 8, and some potential combatants may have a few questions about the upcoming tournament. Below, we outline the regional start times for the cup, detail its rules, and explain everything you must do to earn up to three unique prizes. Will you prioritize defense on Miyagi-Do, go on the offensive as Eagle Fang or harness your anger on Cobra Kai? The choice is yours to make, of course, we’re just here to guide you to the final battle.

What time does the Fortnite All Valley Cup start in Fortnite?

Put simply, the Fortnite All Valley Cup takes place on January 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time in North America. Outside those borders, the start time may vary so we’ve listed all possible regional start times in Eastern Time below.

NA East : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.

: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern. NA West : 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern

: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Europe : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern

: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Oceania : 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Eastern

: 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Eastern Brazil : 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern

: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Asia : 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern

: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern Middle East: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

While it is possible to play in the Fortnite All Valley Cup in any region you like by going into the Options menu and changing your server region, we wouldn’t necessarily recommend it. Each Epic account can only enter the tournament one time, which means you’re locked to whichever region you select. Should you select to play on servers that are farther from where you live, you’re more likely to experience input lag and other connectivity issues. With these potential faults in mind, in order to have the best competitive experience and the best opportunity to win, you’re best off playing in your home region.

What are the Fortnite All Valley Cup rules?

In order to play in the Fortnite All Valley Cup, players must be ranked in Open Division or higher and have two-factor authentication enabled on their Epic accounts, beyond these standard rules, the cup is a fairly straightforward Solos bout. Players have the three-hour tournament window to play a maximum of 10 matches under the following scoring format.

Victory Royale: 30 points

Second: 25 points

Third: 22 points

Fourth: 20 points

Fifth: 19 points

Sixth: 17 points

Seventh: 16 points

Eighth: 15 points

Ninth: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: nine points

21st - 25th: seven points

26th - 30th: five points

31st - 35th: four points

36th - 40th: three points

41st - 50th: two points

51st - 75th: one point

Eliminations: one point each

How to get the free Cobra Kai Spray skins in the All Valley Cup

Under these rules, participants have a chance to earn as many as three free sprays based on how well they perform. The thresholds are the same regardless of the region in which you play.

Top 50 percent: "Cobra Kai" In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Top 33 percent: "Miyagi-Do" In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Top 10 percent: "Eagle Fang" In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Based on this prize structure, anyone who earns the Eagle Fang spray will also unlock the other two. Should you get the Miyagi-Do Spray, you’ll also get the Cobra kai one.

How to access the Fortnite All Valley Cup standings and leaderboard

If you’re curious about where you rank in the All Valley Cup while the proceedings are underway, there are a few ways to check out the data. In between matches, scroll over to the Competitive tab and the tile for the All Valley Cup. During the event window, you should see a button prompt to “view leaderboard.” Press the designated button to see the results.

Alternatively, you can also use a third-party site like Fortnite Tracker to track your performance. Just make sure the leaderboard for your region is selected. Otherwise, the information won’t do you any good. That said, because the rewards are doled out based on percentages as opposed to straightforward placement, it may be difficult to determine where you sit on the reward bracket until the action is over.